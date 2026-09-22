Woman Said Her Date Asked What She Could Offer Him in Return for Dinner Before They Had Even Ordered — She Paid for Her Appetizer, and Went Boot Shopping

On August 22, a woman described how she kept a first date, and it sparked a debate on TikTok. She said the man eventually asked what she could "offer" him in return for paying the bill.

Featured Video

The creator, who posts as @caldo.de.les, said the video was about what she called her "last date of 2026." As of publication, the video had more than 24,000 likes.

She said that the man had asked her out on several occasions before she finally agreed to meet him. They went to Texas Roadhouse, a restaurant which she said she already knew she liked. However, the conversation on the date became uncomfortable soon after it started. She said that the man asked her what she thought the credit scores of other people at the restaurant were and then kept talking about finances.

Then he asked her what kind of car she drove. When she told him that she had a 2023 Toyota Camry, he compared it to his own vehicle, which she did not name in the video and talked about how he hoped to become a millionaire within a year.

She said that the conversation then turned to her career as a nurse. As she described it, the man told her that she should be grateful since nurses earn more than other workers. She said he then told her he had chosen Texas Roadhouse because he thought it was "in your budget."

The man then asked what she could "offer" him in return for paying the bill — at a point when they had only ordered an appetizer and a drink and had not yet ordered their main courses.

According to the creator, she replied that she had nothing to offer him and that she had no intention of establishing a physical relationship with him in exchange for food.

He had been drinking while she had declined alcohol, saying she needed to drive and had other obligations afterward. So the woman knew it was time for him to go to the toilet, and she took her purse and talked to the waitress about leaving. As per her version of events, the waitress had been wondering if she would be leaving or staying too. She said that she had paid for the appetizer and her drink, which came to around $17, and left a $40 tip for the waitress. After that, she said she blocked this man and went shopping, where she got herself a pair of boots as a treat.

Most viewers applauded her decision to leave. A few of them questioned her credit score and income, while others questioned who should pay on a first date. One commenter said that one should normalize "getting up and walking out at the very first red flag", and another said that if they were in place of the creator, the question about her credit score would have been sufficient reason to leave.

TikTok users discuss this awful date.

Other commenters spoke about expectations for dating and money. A few maintained that the person who starts a date should be the one to pay, while others believed that splitting the bill could be acceptable.

The creator, though, concluded by saying that she was "done dating" for the time being and wanted to focus on herself.