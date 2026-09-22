Reddit User Refuses to Switch Concert Seats With Friend

A Reddit post shared to r/AITApod describes a situation involving four friends who decided to attend a concert together. The writer explained that he and two other friends took advantage of a ticket sale and bought their seats early in the same section, which had a decent view. However, he said his friend chose to purchase his ticket a few days later and ended up with a restricted-view seat.

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The friend’s seat not only had a restricted view, but it was also $70 cheaper and much farther from the group’s section. The writer said his friend knew what the view would be like but decided to buy the ticket anyway.

He added that he intentionally paid more for his ticket because he wanted a decent view for this particular concert. He also said his friend joked about making his way into their section once the concert began.

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However, on the day of the concert, the usher wouldn’t allow his friend into their section because he had purchased a ticket for a different row. Once the show started, the writer said his friend, who was seated in the restricted-view section, texted their group chat asking if each friend could rotate seats with him for about 20 minutes so he could get a better view.

He Refused to Switch Concert Seats, and His Friend Blamed Him for Ruining the Night

The writer said their other two friends agreed to temporarily switch seats. But when his friend asked him, he refused.

According to the writer, his friend became annoyed and argued that since the other two friends had agreed, he should do the same. The writer reminded him that he had intentionally paid more for his own seat because he wanted a better view of the concert.

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When the writer still refused to switch, his friend accused him of being difficult and blamed him for making the night weird.

The writer said another friend also pointed out that he could have simply switched seats for a few songs, since the others were willing to do so. However, he maintained that his friend had chosen to buy the cheapest ticket available and received the type of seat that came with that price.

Reactions from the commenters were almost one-sided, with the majority of them agreeing with his decision. One commenter said his decision was justified, given how long the concert was. They wrote, "NTA. So in a two hour show, your friend expected to spend half of it in an area he didn't pay for? For the future, don't be reading group chats during show time."

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Another commenter added that his friend was the one at fault, because he paid for the type of experience he wanted. They wrote, "NTA. He paid less for that view. Asking others to give up their more expensive seats because he chose a cheaper ticket makes your friend TA. His choice does not make it everyone else’s problem to solve."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author’s account shared on r/AITApod.