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‘I Will Kill You’: Woman’s List of ‘Worse Than Cheating’ Dealbreakers Includes Giving Someone a Ride Home

8:13 AM CDT on September 22, 2026

TikToker lists 4 things worse than cheating.

TikToker lists 4 things worse than cheating.

|TikTok/@ulovelailahakim

A TikToker, who uses the handle @ulovelailahakim, listed relationship dealbreakers that she said were worse than cheating. She acknowledged that she would get backlash for her views before she even got to number one. The TikTok had drawn 237,400 likes and 1,274 comments as of publication.

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She started her list with a man sending money to another woman, provided that woman wasn't a family member. "I will f------ literally kill you," she said, in a clearly exaggerated, joking tone. "I'll have to. I'll have to." She then moved on to giving other women rides home. "I don't give a f-ck. I don't give a f---," she said. "She can Uber home. She can Uber. She can f------ Uber."

She knew the comments were coming before she finished the thought. "I can't believe you guys are gonna fight me on this sh-t, too," Hakim said, adding that she trusted her boyfriend "with my whole heart and soul" even while laying down the rule.

Dancing with someone else ranked third, and here she leaned on her own background. Hakim called herself a dancer and told her boyfriend exactly where that leaves him: "If you want to dance with anyone, you can dance with me." Anything else, she said, would be enough to end things outright. "That would disturb me to another level. I would have to break up with you," she said.

Her fourth behavior involved a woman who clearly had interest in her boyfriend and didn't know he was taken. She said she wouldn't care if he didn't give out his number, but the omission itself was where she drew the line. "Especially if you don't tell her you have a girlfriend," she said. "Oh, f-ck that, f-ck that, f-ck that."

None of the four scenarios, according to Hakim, actually count as cheating. Rather, she said, they're behaviors that would upset her more than infidelity itself — a point she emphasized repeatedly throughout the video.

One person defended the logic behind her wariness of rides. "She trusts her bf she doesnt trust the girls around him espesically in his car [sic]," they wrote.

Someone else pushed back on that same rule. "To everyone who is confused, giving someone in need a ride home is not cheating and you all need to grow up fr," the commenter wrote.

Another reply picked apart the money rule, arguing that context should matter. They floated a scenario where a woman might ask for cash for menstrual products, then drew their own separate line instead. "Now I'd kill him for paying for someone's Uber," they wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify whether the scenarios described in the TikTok reflect real events in Laila Hakim's relationship. The details above reflect her video and the comments posted beneath it on TikTok.

Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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