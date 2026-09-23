These Simple Mental Health Tips From Reddit Users Could Change Your Perspective

A Reddit post started a discussion about mental health tips that changed people's lives, and the comments section was filled with personal stories. The post, titled “What's the mental health tip that changed your life?” received 353 comments as of publication.

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The first piece of advice a commenter gave in the comments section was, “Forgive yourself - it is much harder than it sounds tho.” In response, another commenter wrote, “The reality is that zero can be changed about anything in our past, therefore all we can do is define ourselves by the acts we take now and from this moment forward. Make those acts esteemable and the rest is history. I see absolutely zero benefit or need to be the source of my own suffering and dwelling on regret or shames of my past has no place in the life I want and the person I can be - all it does is hold me back and rob myself and others of that person.

A second user asked everyone to go outside. The user wrote, “Doesn’t matter what you’re doing: hiking, sitting, gardening, reading, whatever. Just go outside, with the wind and sun on your face. Leave the screens behind.” Replying to this, someone expressed that they feel more people should understand this and that it breaks their heart to see that, despite the solution being so simple, people are so resistant to it.

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A third user wrote, “People don’t think you’re weird. YOU think you’re weird, and you’re projecting. Everyone is thinking about themselves 99% of the time — not you. So, just be yourself, even if it’s weird.” Narrating their not-so-pleasant experience, a user replied, “My former boss has literally told both me and other people in front of me that I'm one of the weirdest people he knows :( I'm not trying to be!”



Some other comments had advice such as doing 10% when someone is facing depression or burnout, rather than doing 0%. The commenter further added that one should brush their teeth for only 30 seconds if two minutes seems difficult. Just stand outside the house with shoes on for only one minute instead of doing a 30-minute workout. “Taking the pressure off perfection gets you moving again.”

Another comment asked people not to suffer alone and to open up to friends, family or a counselor and find the right support. “Most people are in similar mindsets or going through something!”



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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this post. The details above reflect the account shared on r/AskReddit. This article does not constitute legal advice. Readers facing similar situations should consult a licensed attorney or their state's labor board.