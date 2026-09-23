Reddit Thread Reveals the Brutal Side of Jobs That Look Simple From Outside

A Reddit thread asked people to name jobs that look easy but turn out to be brutal. The r/AskReddit post had drawn over 2,100 upvotes and 973 comments as of publication.

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One commenter described working as a gas station clerk when a stranger threw some fluid on them during a shift. They said they were outside helping a customer swap a propane tank at the time. "I got covered in something warm, spun around to some guy running off. Like what the f-ck possesses someone to do that?" they wrote. They later worked out that the liquid had come from a coffee cup filled with urine.

The poster described cleaning up in the store bathroom afterwards. "I ended up going into the bathroom and washing myself with hand soap, took one of the spare shirts and finished my shift," they wrote, adding that the feeling stuck with them until they showered at home that night.

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A preschool teacher described how their job looks on the surface and what it actually demands. "You're caring for the most precious thing in the world to people. More than diamonds, gold, and all their possessions," they wrote.

Managing a full classroom raises the stakes further, according to the poster. "You have 12 of them in a room and you have to teach them how to essentially be a human, all while making sure none of them get a scratch or a bump," they wrote.

The teacher said years on the job had sharpened their instincts considerably, describing themselves as having "the reflexes of 1000 dads baked into me." They wrote about trying to meet each child's individual wants, needs, allergies, and relationships despite limited ways for young children to communicate.

A veterinary clinic worker pushed back on the idea that their job mostly involved playing with animals. "I get so tired of hearing how fun it must be to play with kittens and puppies all day," they wrote, adding that staff rarely get to "sneak cuddles if time permits on a bad day."

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The poster claimed that difficult clients made up a larger share of their workday. "Most of the time we are dealing with clients who are rude and unreasonable. Or even worse sometimes, clients who would move mountains to save their pet but nothing can be done," they wrote.

The smells also stay with veterinary staff long after a shift ends. "Once you smell Parvo you never forget it," they wrote, adding that expressing anal glands "can be quite nasty as well."

Their hardest emotional moments came when they had to switch between euthanizing an aging or injured pet and greeting a new puppy for a checkup, calling it "holding your sh-t together" between exam rooms. They closed by asking readers to "be kind to your veterinary professionals."

Another commenter described a home association project that turned into unexpectedly hard labor. "Small neighborhood with 29 homes with an HOA. One board member has an idea to save money with some curb repair," they wrote, explaining that volunteers handled the demolition themselves.

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The team relied on basic tools for the job. "We had a pick axe, a few shovels, and a few wheelbarrows," they wrote, noting the work took place during "Georgia in the summer time with the heat and humidity."

Completing the demolition and hauling required several hours of continuous labor. "Holy hell that was exhausting. Took several hours to complete the digging and hauling," the poster wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the workplace incidents, job conditions, or personal accounts described in the Reddit comments. The details above reflect posts shared by individual users on r/AskReddit.