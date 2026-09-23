Bride Jokingly Calls Out Bridesmaid for Wearing Dress Close to Wedding Palette, Comments Divided Over Her Choice

A TikTok posted by @sophiacuerquis one day ago shows her jokingly confronting a bridesmaid, whom she calls Mei Mei in the clip, for wearing something similar to a white dress. The video had drawn over 725,900 likes, 256 comments, and 4,900 saves at the time of writing.

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The clip begins with the bride and her friends laughing and play-fighting with Mei Mei at the wedding. The bride is wearing a solid white dress with a lace pattern visible along the back and sleeves, while Mei Mei, who is standing closest to her and holding her hands, is wearing a pale blue dress that looks much lighter than the other bridesmaids' dresses.

The TikToker wrote in the caption of the video, "Live footage of me fighting with Mei Mei for wearing a dress that was specifically on my wedding color palette." Mei Mei replied in the comments in a similar manner, asking how serious the fight was. She wrote, "Should we consider this the first fight of our friendship??"

The majority of commenters supported Mei Mei, with some claiming that the color was part of the bride's personal color scheme and that she didn't mind. One argued, "Do you have no reading comprehension?? the color is LITERALLY in the color palette de bride herself chose and SHE HAD NO PROBLEM WITH IT geez. [sic]"

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Another commenter shared a related experience of getting approval from a bride before wearing a light-colored dress to her wedding. They wrote, "Honestly as long it's okay with the bride wear it. I have a picture of a dress I wore to my friends wedding. I texted it to her asking for approval. She approved it. [sic]"

One user had a similar personal experience in which a light blue dress was mistaken for white in wedding photos. They wrote, "I had a light blue dress for a summer wedding & in pictures it looked white so a friend messaged me asking if I wore white to the wedding like guuuurrlll I could never be that crazy."

Another defended Mei Mei and the TikToker's friendship. They wrote, "People are crazy you can literally see it's a baby blue and everyone who follows Mei Mei knows she had a heart of gold and she cherishes her friends so much she would never do that to any of her friends. [sic]"

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the exact color of the dress worn in this video or confirm details of the exchange between the bride and Mei Mei beyond what was shared on TikTok. The details above reflect the creator's video and its accompanying comments as shared on TikTok.