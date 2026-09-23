Woman’s Aggressive Wedding Bouquet Catch Attempt Goes Viral, Sparks Backlash

A TikTok posted by @sofuzzi, known online as PhiPhi, shows a bouquet toss at her wedding ceremony where a guest in an orange dress makes an aggressive attempt to catch it, jumping and reaching above a group of other guests near a stone staircase. The video, captioned "My bouquet toss," had drawn 128,900 likes, 3,387 saves and 32,500 shares as of publication.

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The clip shows several women with their arms raised as the bouquet flies overhead near the staircase, with the guest in orange trying to leap higher and reach farther than those around her. The TikToker posted a second video addressing the reaction, captioned "Part 2: Bouquet Toss," noting she "can't believe how many people saw the first video."

She later clarified the situation after the video went viral, turning off the comments and explaining that all the guests knew each other and that the moment was "all a bit of fun," and that no one was hurt.

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The clip was reshared on Reddit shortly after gaining popularity on TikTok, where commenters reacted with a mix of amusement and criticism toward the guest's behavior. One wrote, "I mean I think if that's how she gets on in social situations and considers this a practical solution, I can see why she's single."

Another argued that the guest didn't appear close to actually catching the bouquet. They wrote, "She was literally nowhere close to catching it. The irony, to me at least, is that if she were my partner I'd be like, ehhh maybe we're not compatible after all."

@sofuzzi PART 2: Bouquet Toss ? can’t believe how many people saw the first video, everyone has been asking what happened next… ? #bouquettoss #bouquet #wedding #weddingtok #weddingbouquet disclaimer: girl in orange was just having abit of fun! Everyone knew eachother and it was all abit of fun ? no one was hurt and we all had a good laugh about it ? ♬ original sound - PhiPhi

Another said the reaction stood out because most wedding guests they've personally seen make little effort to catch the bouquet at all. They wrote, "I have been to so many weddings and have never seen anyone even like...really TRY to catch it. Sometimes women purposely moved out of the way." They added that the jump itself "looked painful."

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A different commenter argued that even a joking attempt to grab the bouquet shouldn't get as serious as the woman in orange did. They wrote, "If you're joking, you run up to whoever legit caught it, tug gently for a second to say 'wow, we're wacky friends.' And then you let the f-ck go and cheer that person on with everyone else."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identities of the guests shown in this video. The details above reflect the TikTok creator's videos and disclaimer, supplemented by reactions shared on Reddit.