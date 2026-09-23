Her Best Friend Told Her to Dump Her Boyfriend – They’re Now Engaged

A TikTok user @hottgirlseatpickles shared a story about how her ex-boyfriend and best friend lied to her behind her back and are now engaged to each other. The video shared by the creator has received 14 million views, 13,500 comments, and 1.6 million likes as of publication.



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The TikTok user began her story by saying she had been with her boyfriend for about a year and a half. She revealed that they lived together and even had a dog. But then they broke up at the beginning of January.



The creator then spoke about her best friend, who she had been friends with for almost 5-6 years. She revealed being close to her parents as well, and she considered them like sisters. “I told her pretty much everything about my life,” she said.



@hottgirlseatpickles story time? about my ex and my best friend getting married? (plz do not interact with them or their family in a negative way thank u!) #ex #exbfandexbsf ♬ original sound - natalie

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Coming back to her relationship, the TikTok user said that she and her boyfriend started having consistent issues, and they realized that things weren’t going to work out. She further said that last year she had a trip planned to Pennsylvania to visit her mother, but the boyfriend did not want to go.



She also revealed that they were going to take a drive up to New York City to experience their own Christmas time, but the boyfriend did not want to go there either. Hence, the creator had her best friend come with her for both trips.



On this trip, the creator revealed that she was talking to her friend about the issues in her relationship, and the friend advised her to break up. After coming back from the trip, the TikTok user said that she broke up with her then-boyfriend and, by mid-January, moved in with her friend.



The one thing that the creator mentioned in her video was that her best friend and her ex-boyfriend never really had nice things to say about each other. However, the friend used to send her pictures to the TikTok user’s boyfriend to get his opinion, as he was a personal trainer, and she confessed to allowing it.



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The OP then revealed that she and her ex-boyfriend confessed that it was hard for them to stay away from each other, so they got back together. However, a day before Valentine’s Day, the user asked her ex-boyfriend if he was seeing another girl, as she could feel him becoming distant.

That same night, the TikTok user revealed that her ex-boyfriend left her alone to let her spend some time on her own. She said she called him, but he didn’t answer. She then drove to the old apartment where she used to live with her ex, only to find out that he wasn’t there either.

That is when the user said she called her friend to tell her what had happened, and the friend felt sorry for her. “They basically lied to my face,” she said. The next morning, the TikTok user said she showed up at her ex-boyfriend’s work and confronted him about the previous night. Her ex then confessed that he had been talking to another girl for more than a week. After the user told her best friend what had happened, the friend started distancing herself from her.

The user revealed that she was moving to Pennsylvania with her parents, and before that, she wanted to hang out with her best friend. But the friend started avoiding her. The creator moved with her parents and then received a call from another friend informing her that she had spotted the best friend and the ex-boyfriend together.

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“I texted them both a paragraph about how I felt about that situation, and she kind of like said that this was never supposed to happen. I’m so sorry, and I know you’re never gonna talk to me again,” she said. “I never really got answers as to how, when, why, where- any of the things. And then I found out that they are now engaged,” she said.

Further, the TikTok user assumed that her best friend had been with her ex-boyfriend the night before Valentine’s Day when she was trying to figure out who he was with. She concluded by saying, “If people can do that to each other, then they deserve each other. I wish them nothing but blessings and pray for them.”



A commenter wrote, “anytime a man talks bad about a friend (and not because theyre a bad person) it’s because they like them.” Another commenter wrote, “I’ll never understand how people find their friends partner attractive like ever.”



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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the personal opinions and experiences shared in this video. The details above reflect the personal account shared by @hottgirlseatpickles on TikTok and represent her individual perspective.