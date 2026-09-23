Airbnb Host Says Guests Left Her Home Covered in Candle Wax and Stains

A TikTok user, @donatella_westaway, shared a video describing her bad experience with a guest at her Airbnb. The guest not only rearranged things throughout the house but also damaged certain items on the property. The video received 2.5 million views, 242,800 likes and 1,117 comments as of publication.
The video begins with visuals of the creator and a man busy cleaning their Airbnb apartment. The TikToker said that it was the first time in three years that they had a “really bad guest” at their apartment. She revealed that she didn't know where to begin cleaning the house, as it was left in a weird state.
At first, they thought that only the little pieces of furniture had been displaced from their original spots. But the closer they looked, the more they realized that the guests had moved everything. “I already had an issue with the big furniture that they moved. But then they also moved things like plates,” she said.
The creator then panned the camera toward the sofa, which had pen marks and stains on it. She questioned, “What were they doing?” She claimed that everything about how the house was left was weird. She even revealed that there was candle wax not just on their wooden table but everywhere around the house, and this made her feel that they were having some kind of ritual in which the guests were just throwing candles around.
“If you look at each individual thing, it's not a big deal, but when you put it together, it’s basically putting the whole kitchen back together,” she said. The video then showed the user cleaning the fridge, which had leftover food and dirt everywhere.
The TikTok user revealed that when the guests first checked in, they started praising the house. This made the owners feel that they were going to look after the Airbnb well. However, after a day and a half into their 10-day visit, a domestic argument started.
The creator revealed that the argument was quite loud. Later, they had friends over, and they played loud music until 1 a.m. So much so, the owners had to message the guests, reminding them of the rules about not playing music from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Talking about the checkout, the TikTok creator said that the guests refused to leave for an hour after the checkout time. This pissed her off a lot. However, the user revealed that she got the entire mess cleaned up just in time before the next guest checked in. “I don’t even care if they are going to pay for the damages; I just want these people off Airbnb,” she concluded.
The comments section was filled with several ideas from people about this situation. One commenter wrote, “When I stay in an airbnb you can barely tell I was there.” Another user wrote, “the cannisters of tea, coffee and sugar need to go, you cant trust anyone not to be contaminating them.”
The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the personal opinions and experiences shared in this video. The details above reflect the personal account shared by @donatella_westaway on TikTok and represent her individual perspective.