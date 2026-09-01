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‘It Doesn’t Make Sense’: Travel Vlogger Questions American Tipping Culture After a Hotel Room-Service Charge—‘Why Is It My Responsibility?’

By Reni

4:43 AM CDT on September 1, 2026

Travel Vlogger confused by tipping culture in America.

Travel Vlogger confused by tipping culture in America.

|Image Credit: TikTok | @ken_abroad

A popular travel vlogger’s TikTok video about American tipping culture has drawn significant attention. @ken_abroad documented his experience after ordering room service at his hotel and being charged a delivery fee and a separate tip.

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The globetrotter’s visit to Boston, United States States received over 887,000 views on his verified TikTok account. In the video, he expressed his confusion about America’s tipping culture.

His confusion stemmed from ordering room service, something he regularly does while traveling. However, he said it was the first time in years that he had encountered a hotel charging a delivery fee for room service.

@ken_abroad

I Dont Understand American Tipping Culture #usa #travel

♬ Originalton - Ken Abroad - Ken Abroad
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In the bill he received from the establishment, he noticed a note stating that the fee was a separate charge and not a tip, and that it was a separate charge. If the fee wasn’t intended for the person making the delivery, who or what was it for?

He also wondered why the money wasn’t going toward the delivery person or server in the first place. He reiterated that he had never encountered such a situation in another country.

His bill included a $6 room-service fee and a 20% tip, which was an additional $13. Bearing in mind that the server would be getting paid $13 on top of their minimum wage—so that’s $19 total. 

TikTokers Weigh In on the Vlogger's Tipping-Culture Concerns

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The travel vlogger had one question in response to the situation, why was it his responsibility? In response to what he’d just experienced, he said, “Tipping culture in America is really not making sense to me.” 

At the end of his video, he also noted that the hotel was a four-star Marriott property. He also showed viewers what the food looked like when it had arrived; it was in takeout bowls and in a paper bag. 

Image Credit: TikTok | @ken_abroad

The viral video received more than 1,800 comments, with many viewers agreeing with his concerns. Some users told the man not to be compelled to tip, saying, “Stop feeling pressured to tip. Just don’t do it.” 

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Another commenter called the tipping culture in America insane, saying, “It’s ridiculous that you’re expected to pay people’s wages for your food…It should fall to the employer to pay the employees.” Some commenters called the charge a scam, while others said they would have picked up the food themselves.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identity of the hotel, the specific charges described in the video or the policies surrounding its room-service fees. The details above are based solely on @ken_abroad’s account shared on TikTok.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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