Bride-to-Be Ends Wedding After Woman Exposes Her Fiancé

TikTok creator @lostnwonderr posted a video which has amassed 4.7 million views and over 2400 comments, detailing the events that led up to her ending the 13-year relationship with her partner. She said there were red flags that she dismissed from the start, but it was her fiance's secret that eventually led to her decision.

Featured Video

Aliha began with a backstory on how she met and dated her now ex-fiancé. She said they dated for 13 years and were engaged for only one year, which, looking back, she saw as a red flag. She went on to say that he was one of her sister's friends, and they met during her senior year of high-school while he was entering his first year of college.

Her parents had already approved of him, so when he finally proposed, she said she was ecstatic. Almost immediately after the proposal and engagement party, Aliha said that they booked a venue for their wedding. She then decided to go to Pakistan with her mother for three weeks to shop for her wedding dress as well as his wedding outfit.

Advertisement

When it was time for her to return to the U.S., Aliha said that her flight had to layover in Dubai for a few hours. And since her fiance was picking her up at the airport, she messaged him and found that his replies were delayed. But she didn't think much of it.

However, when she's about to board her flight, she said she received a DM on Instagram from a random woman. She opened the message and it read, "Your man wasn't fishing last night. He was with me, we went to a bar to get a drink. Nothing happened between us, but I realize that he was engaged. I'm so sorry."

Woman’s Instagram Message Leads Bride-to-Be to End Relationship

Aliha said she checked her fiancé’s Instagram stories and confirmed that he had posted about fishing that night. She replied to the woman and asked, “Do you have proof?”

Advertisement

Aliha said she then called her fiancé and asked where he had been the previous night. According to Aliha, he eventually admitted that, in addition to fishing, he had gone to a bar with friends.

She said he refused to tell her the name of the woman he had been with. Aliha then noticed that he quickly unfollowed the woman on Instagram, which made her believe he was hiding something.

According to Aliha, the woman subsequently sent her additional evidence, including photos of herself in the fiancé’s Tesla.

Aliha said she showed the evidence to her fiancé, but he continued to deny what had happened. She said his response made her more convinced that he was not being truthful.

Advertisement

After a 13-hour flight back to the U.S., Aliha said her fiancé texted her to say that he was at the airport and would meet her at baggage claim with his mother.

He arrived with a bouquet of flowers and his mother. Aliha said he brought his mother because he knew how much she loved her. She also said his mother was unaware of what had happened and did not speak English.

Aliha said her fiancé wanted to take his mother home before he and Aliha talked privately. However, she insisted that he take his mother home and told him that their relationship was over.

Several commenters expressed sympathy for Aliha and praised the woman who contacted her.

Advertisement

“I flew from Vegas to Oregon leaving a vacation early bc I found out I was getting cheated on during the trip. Literally the worst feeling I'm sorry that happened to you,” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter said the woman who sent the Instagram message helped Aliha avoid marrying someone she believed was unfaithful.

“That girl saved you but more than that your intuition did for making you check those requests,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described by Aliha. The details in this article are based on her account shared on TikTok and the Instagram message she said she received from the woman.