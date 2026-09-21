Cheating is one of the most damaging things a relationship can go through. However, people have different ideas about what constitutes cheating and what falls within acceptable relationship boundaries. Anthony, who goes by @undiagnosedanthony on TikTok, shared a list of behaviors he believes qualify as unfaithful behavior in a relationship. The video, which has likes and 874 comments, sparked a debate about social media boundaries and trust between partners.

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Anthony believes that everything from following someone on TikTok to hiding your phone from your partner can be a sign that something is wrong. In the video, he begins by saying that following someone a person could be attracted to, despite not knowing them personally, is cheating. He questions what else someone could be interested in besides that person’s appearance.

Anthony applies the same reasoning to liking and commenting on that person’s posts. He believes these interactions can indicate that someone is attracted to the person whose content they are engaging with.

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He also takes issue with people who hide their phones from their partners. Anthony views refusing to let a partner look through a phone as a potential sign of infidelity rather than an issue of personal privacy.

TikTok Users Debate Anthony’s Relationship Rules

Commenters had mixed reactions to Anthony’s views on cheating. Some agreed with his perspective, while others argued that the behaviors he described were not necessarily signs of infidelity.

“You’re strict, I like it,” one person commented. “Lingering eyes drive me insane,” another wrote, appearing to agree with Anthony’s views on following someone on Instagram without knowing them.

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“If you’re doing something that you wouldn’t do right in front of your partner, that’s considered cheating imo,” another person commented. Someone else praised Anthony’s perspective, writing, “You could be a couples therapist.” Other commenters shared personal experiences involving cheating.

“My ex husband's insta feed was nothing but women. But his excuse was always ‘I went to school with them’ or ‘I was in AIT with them,’” one person wrote.

However, many commenters disagreed with Anthony’s perspective. “This doesn’t scream, cheating, this screams insecurity to me. I would never tell someone who they could, and could not follow. Just like I would never allow someone to tell me who I could, and could not follow. My husband has access to my phone, but he has no reason to ever go in it. If he doesn’t trust me to have social media or a phone, we shouldn’t be together at all,” one commenter wrote.

“None of these are cheating …” another person added.

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Others questioned whether Anthony’s definition of cheating was too broad.

“So people can’t just think someone else is good looking anymore? So many healthy couples will point out good-looking men and women because some people are just naturally very beautiful,” one commenter wrote.

“I mean each relationship will have its own unique boundaries, but do some of the things you are listing not water down what ‘cheating’ is? Like, you are going to label your partner a cheater if they follow someone on TikTok?” another asked.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the context behind Anthony’s statements. The details in this article are based on @undiagnosedanthony’s TikTok video and the reactions and personal experiences shared by commenters.