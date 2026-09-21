Uber Eats Driver Said People Were Mocking Him for the Job — Then He Met the Men Working 15-Hour Shifts to Feed Their Families and His Perspective Shifted

TikTok creator Kash, who posts as @fivestarkashh, shared a video describing the life lessons he said two days of Uber Eats deliveries had taught him. This video had received 430,300 views as of publication.

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The video began with Kash telling the viewers that he recently started with an Uber Eats job and claimed that a lot of people have been mocking him for it. Not just that, he also said that a lot of people had been shaming him for it. However, the TikTok user revealed that this job has changed his perspective on life.

He said the job had changed his perspective in two ways: how hard it is to earn money and how much sacrifice some workers make. Recalling an incident, Kash said that one day he was just collecting his order from Mackie’s. That was when he used to see a lot of 50- to 55-year-old uncles whose stories made him emotional.



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Those uncles used to tell Kash that they couldn't do any other job, as Uber is the only thing that accepts them. They even used to tell the TikTok user that they didn't have enough for a car and that they were working 15-16 hours a day to make ends meet for their family. They had no formal qualifications — no A levels or GCSEs, which are British secondary school certifications — and said delivery work was their only option. They also said that this was the only job that they could do. Listening to their stories made the creator emotional.

Kash revealed that when he was delivering orders from 1 A.M. to 5 A.M., it was just him and these uncles. Their stories made him think deeply that a job that he is not even taking seriously is feeding someone’s whole lifestyle. “They do like 8-9 hours a day in the heat. Whether it's windy, cold, snowing, whatever it is, they’re still delivering food,” he said.

Kash said he prayed to God to make the lives of all those uncles at Uber Eats easier and hoped that they are able to feed their families abundantly. He later said that “before I started this job, I was spending 2,3 bills in a week. I'm spending like 50-60 pounds a day. I’m just letting money go out like it's nothing.”

He continued that now he is making 3-4 pounds; it is making him realize how important even this money is. It is also making him think about the importance of how you spend your money. “You don’t just splash it everywhere,” he said.



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Kash also claimed that this job is going to stick with him for the rest of his life, as it has already taught him so many life lessons. “All of you that are still mocking me for doing this job, carry on,” he concluded.



One commenter wrote, “Never disrespect a man’s hustle no matter what.” Another commenter wrote, “I started a few days ago as well; I know exactly what u mean.” A third commenter wrote, “It’s real bro I’m working 7 days a week to jobs man life ain’t easy.”

This article is based on a TikTok video shared by @fivestarkashh. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the experiences described, including the conversations with other delivery workers.