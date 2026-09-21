People Were Asked Which TV Show They’d Watch 10 Times for $1 Million — the Answers All Have One Thing in Common

A Reddit post asking which TV show users would watch ten times over for $1 million drew 11,000 responses, with commenters gravitating toward short, rewatchable series as the obvious strategic picks.

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The first show mentioned was Over the Garden Wall. One user wrote, “Only 10 episodes, 11 minutes each.” Another user wrote, “Total run time is less than most movies. You could legitimately wrap it up in a day, and honestly, the first 2-3 watches would be downright pleasant.”

Over the Garden Wall is an American animated dark fantasy television miniseries created for Cartoon Network. The story revolves around two half-brothers who travel through a mysterious forest to find their way home.



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The next name in the discussion was Psych. It is an American comedy-drama television series. The story revolves around a young crime consultant who pretends to have psychic powers to solve cases.

One user wrote, “Psych is a much bigger commitment, but at least it’s ridiculously rewatchable.” Another user wrote, “Psych has the advantage of being one of those shows where you can forget half the plot and still have a great time rewatching it. The little Shawn and Gus moments somehow stay funny even when you already know the punchline.”

Band of Brothers is a 2001 American war drama miniseries produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, based on Stephen Ambrose's book of the same name.

Talking about this show, one commenter wrote, “This is my answer. I’ve watched it 50 times already, ten episodes 1 hour each. It’s this or the pacific for sure.” Another commenter wrote, “I’d already have that $1mil. I re watch it every year.”



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The fourth one that popped up in the comments section was Chernobyl. It is a 2019 historical miniseries that revolves around the Chernobyl disaster of 1986. The series was created and written by Craig Mazin.

One commenter wrote, “The million dollars might even cover a portion of the therapy costs you’ll incur.” Another wrote, “Chernobyl is my go to when I need to believe in people again.” “I'm watching it for about the 100th time right now,” wrote the third commenter.

Other shows mentioned in the comments included Bluey, Freaks and Geeks, and Fawlty Towers, among others.

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This article reflects the post and comments shared on r/AskReddit. The Daily Dot could not independently verify commenters' identities or their stated viewing histories.