‘Something in Me Died’: A TikToker Asked if Relationships Can Survive Cheating and the Answers in the Comments Are Complicated

A TikTok posted by @lily.girltea five days ago on September 16, 2026, shows the creator preparing food in her kitchen while a caption poses a question to viewers about staying with a partner after infidelity. The video had drawn more than 118,000 likes and 2,200 comments as of publication.

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The creator did not speak in the video. Instead, on-screen text asks, "Has anyone been cheated on, given their partner one last chance, and actually ended up in a healthy, happy relationship? Or is cheating something you just can't come back from no matter how much you try to fix things?"

Commenters shared personal accounts that ranged from resolved and hopeful to still-painful years later. One described staying with a partner who changed for the better, but said the relationship still carried lasting emotional baggage. They wrote, "I stayed, he changed and has been so good to me, but something in me died. Not sure how to explain it, its been 3 years and I'm still hurting it comes in waves."

Another described a more resolved outcome after her partner changed his behavior entirely. They wrote, "Yes! 4 years ago, I literally never think about it because he COMPLETELY changed all behaviors and has become a better partner and person. You have to fully forgive & they need to change."

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A different commenter explained why she would never return to a partner who had cheated. They wrote, "The one thing that will never make me go back to someone who's cheated on me is I've heard from numerous women that you don't stop thinking about it. You think about it when he gets down on one knee, you think about it when you're at your wedding, you think about it when you decide to try for your first born, you think about it when you're giving birth, you think about it when you hold ur first child."

Another commenter described rebuilding trust after her partner cheated a year and a half into their relationship. She wrote, "He gave me location full access to his phone, he actively stopped drinking and CHANGED. he also allowed me to lash out and go through the ups and downs of getting through a betrayal." She said the couple briefly separated for three months before reconciling, adding, "3 years later we are in an amazing place."

One commenter referenced a moment from the sitcom Friends to describe how infidelity permanently changes a relationship's emotional foundation, writing that "there is no fairy tale left, even the realistic ones," and that repairing a relationship afterward becomes "a choice and work" rather than something that ever feels effortless again.

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Another argued healing is possible regardless of whether the relationship continues, writing, "You can never rewrite history but you can make it a very small fraction of your narrative when you put the work into making the rest of your life very different."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the personal experiences shared in the comments on this video. The details above reflect the TikTok creator's video and its accompanying comments as shared on TikTok.