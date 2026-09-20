‘She’s Not Shutting You Out’: TikToker Explains Why Independent Women Need Secure Men

In a TikTok post shared on September 5, Anthony D. Brice offered men his perspective on why an independent woman may need a secure man by her side.

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The video had drawn approximately 1 million views, 1,878 comments, and 129,900 likes as of publication. Several women in the comments described personal experiences the video had prompted them to reflect on.

@anthonydbrice She just needs to know it’s finally safe enough to put the weight down. ♬ original sound - Anthony D Brice

Brice said in the video, “It takes a secure man to love a woman who learns how to take care of everything themselves. Because she is not always going to know how to let you help. She’ll say ‘I got it’ while she is running on empty. She will get quiet when she is overwhelmed.”

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He said what such women need most is "somewhere safe to land." Brice further called out all the insecure men and said, “If you’re insecure, you’ll take that personally. You’ll think that she doesn’t need you. You’ll think she is shutting you out. You’ll think her independence means there’s no room for you.”

Brice further explained that sometimes these women were forced to become strong, as needing people came with disappointment for them. As a result, he claims that “help can feel uncomfortable for her; depending on somebody can feel risky. Being soft can feel like giving somebody a chance to let her down.”

Explaining what kind of man an independent woman needs, Brice said, "She needs a man who doesn't compete with her, who doesn't punish her because she is still learning how to receive."

The comments section was filled with women praising Brice for his words. A user shared her experience and wrote: “I was Independent af!!! He knew my walls were UP. He gave me the security I needed to let my walls down. He also told me you shouldn’t ever give your heart so easily. Been married 15yrs now.”

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Another user wrote: “Finally, someone to articulate what a lot of us say, but they never seem to understand. Maybe they just need to hear it from another man.” A third commentator wrote: “You just struck a chord with me. The tears fell when I heard this. I never even noticed I do this! Thank you!” While a fourth commentator questioned: “Where are those secure MEN???”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the specific purchase totals, receipts, or store promotions described in this video. The details above reflect the account shared by @anthonydbrice on TikTok.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the personal experiences described by commenters in this video. The details above reflect the account shared on TikTok by @anthonydbrice.



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