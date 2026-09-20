Boss Demands Employee Clock Out at Exactly 5 P.M. — So They Did, and Left the Work Undone

An employee's Friday afternoon showdown with their boss is racking up support on Reddit, after the worker described following a strict clock-out policy to the letter, and leaving their manager speechless in the process.

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The post, shared to the r/MaliciousCompliance subreddit 13 hours ago, has drawn more than 16,000 upvotes and over 550 comments as of publication.

According to the original poster, their office enforced a no-overtime-without-approval policy, but their boss routinely handed off last-minute assignments right before quitting time. One Friday, the manager dropped a stack of client files on the employee's desk at 4:47 p.m. and asked for a summary email sent before they left for the day.

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When the employee pointed out it was almost 5 p.m. and that policy required clocking out on time, the boss brushed off the concern, telling them not to "be difficult." The employee agreed — then worked through the files slowly enough that, at exactly 5 p.m., they saved their progress, stood up and clocked out, policy in hand.

"Boss: 'Where are you going? You're not done,'" the post reads. "Me: 'It's 5:00. Policy is clear. Clock out exactly at 5:00 or written up. No exceptions.'"

The poster says the unfinished files were completed by someone else over the weekend, and the boss never again dropped last-minute work on them before the end of a shift.

The story struck a chord with commenters, many of whom shared similar experiences with employers who expect unpaid work off the clock.

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"To Whom it Shall Concern: I believe this story, even though the writing itself may not be up to literary standards," wrote top commenter u/Illuminatus-Prime, a moderator. They added that similar situations had happened to them "more than once."

Others focused on the double standard often applied to hourly workers. "It's the Walmart Model. You are supposed to clock out, THEN finish your work," wrote u/Dame_Niafer, in a comment that picked up 40 upvotes.

Several commenters shared their own workplace horror stories, including one from a former medical resident describing being scheduled close to duty-hour limits and quietly pressured over reported overtime, and another from a veterinary technician who said management scheduled surgeries during designated lunch breaks.

Not every commenter sided fully with the original poster's tactic. One commenter wrote, "Why didnt the boss just tell them they were approved to stay late."

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The post has since been locked by moderators, with a note that new comments can no longer be added.