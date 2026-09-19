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Private Drivers, Secret Notes, a Magic Show, and a Picture of the Mona Lisa — a Woman’s NYC Date Story Has the Comment Section in Pieces

7:24 AM CDT on September 19, 2026

Woman’s Bizarre NYC First Date Ends With a Mona Lisa Puzzle

Woman’s Bizarre NYC First Date Ends With a Mona Lisa Puzzle (Photo Credit: TikTok/@keepingupwkamw)

A TikTok creator shared a bizarre New York City date that quickly drew jokes from viewers. The creator, @keepingupwkamw, said the man she went on a date with planned an elaborate mystery-themed evening. His plan included private drivers, secret notes, multiple restaurants and a magic show. 

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The morning after, he sent her a picture of the Mona Lisa with one strange instruction. As of publication, the clip had drawn more than 174,000 likes and around 8,384 comments. 

NYC First Date Turns Into a Bizarre Puzzle Hunt

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The date started when the man sent a private driver to pick her up. The creator said the driver handed her a note before they reached their destination. The note asked, “Yes she’s pretty, but can she follow directions?” It also told her not to text the man until she arrived.

Her first stop turned out to be Nobu, but her date never appeared there. A waitress told her that the man covered her entire bill. The waitress also handed her another note with instructions to enjoy a drink alone. The creator said another customer even asked whether someone had stood her up.

The driver then took her to another restaurant, but he initially drove to the wrong location. The creator said rain made the second stop even more frustrating. She eventually found the correct restaurant and discovered her date waiting there. Their conversation was relatively uneventful, though he mentioned plans to freeze his sperm in case of his death.

TikTok Roasts Her Date With Finance Bro

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The evening continued at a speakeasy that hosted a magic show. The creator described that stop as cute and said she enjoyed the atmosphere. She later felt cold, so the man asked a waitress for a jacket. One viewer summed up the moment with, “Lost me at the note 💀.”

The same viewer added, “Lmaoooooo why would he say that?” The man apparently viewed the entire night as an elaborate puzzle. She said he explained the night's theme was built around her being beautiful and mysterious. A second viewer wrote, “bro thought he was christian grey [sic].”

The next morning delivered the final puzzle piece. The creator said the man texted her around 8 a.m. with a picture of the Mona Lisa. He told her to “interpret this,” continuing the mystery theme after their date ended. She decided that this style of dating did not suit her.

Viewers quickly turned the story into its own dating comedy. One user wrote, “He definitely ChatGPT ‘how to create an interesting date night’.” Another viewer joked, “He watches too many movies.” The creator’s story also sparked broader jokes about dating in New York City.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account shared by @keepingupwkamw on TikTok.

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Vanshika

Vanshika is an entertainment and internet culture writer with over four years of experience covering Hollywood, and K-pop and internet trends. She enjoys unpacking the stories behind celebrity culture and reviewing the next screen obsession. Off the clock, she’s either buried in a book or convincing her dog they’re the main character.

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