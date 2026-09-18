Server rants are a popular occurrence on TikTok, and one recently garnered a lot of viewers. User @hannah__lynn16 recently posted a rant about things that frustrate her as a server. The video currently has 156,100 views and 338 comments.

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@hannah__lynn16, whose name is Hannah, posted a video talking about a few of her personal pet peeves as a server.

“We have one opener. We come in at 10:15. The restaurant opens at 11. We always have an 11:00am server come in. So when that 11:00am server comes in, and they see me still running around trying to do things to get the restaurant open, and then they just stand there and wait for their first table, and don't ask me if I need help with anything,” she says in the video.

Another thing that frustrates her is having to do additional work because other employees don't want to do their work.

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“At my restaurant, we have a lot of servers on at the same time, usually for night shifts. So we have, like, a running side work chart, and it is always filled out with someone's name next to the running side work that they're responsible for. So an example being, you know, filling up ice. If I see that person standing there in the kitchen doing nothing, and the ice bin is empty, and I have to ask you to get ice,” Hannah says.

“This doesn't really affect me personally, it just really gets on my nerves for some reason. But when my co workers don't pre-bus their tables, and it happens a lot at night, specifically when they know that they're about to be cut soon, and then they don't wanna get sad again, so they'll just leave their tables filled with dishes. Because our bussers are trained to only grab, like, glasses and trash off of the table and not grab plates. So they'll do it on purpose, and that just really gets to me for some reason,” she says at the end of the video.

Servers Share Their Own Restaurant Frustrations

Fellow servers online took to the comments to share their own experiences. It seems like Hannah is not alone in being frustrated by some of the habits of her coworkers.

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“I’m 37. Been in the restaurant world for over 20 years. More times than not, I’m mad at my coworkers and not the customers,” one user wrote.

“I ALWAYS stay on top of my side work, because when its time to go. I'm out of there with all my work is done,” another said.

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Other people in the comments offered advice and suggested that Hannah’s restaurant may have some organizational issues.

“Sounds like you might have a management issue,” one commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the experiences described in @hannah__lynn16’s TikTok video. The details in this article are based on Hannah’s account of her experiences as a server and the reactions and experiences shared by commenters on her video.