Ryan Stannard, who goes by @ryan_stannard4 on TikTok, shared a video reflecting on his time in the restaurant industry. He said he had found success while working in restaurants and believed other people in the industry could do the same.

Featured Video

Ryan offered several reasons why he believed restaurant workers could make good money, sparking a discussion in the comments.

@ryan_stannard4 Little steps in the right direction are still steps. Set a goal, hit the goal, raise the goal. ♬ original sound - Ryan Stannard

The video had received 12,000 likes and 151 comments at the time of writing. In it, Ryan listed several ways he believed restaurant workers could improve their earnings, including picking up other people’s shifts and working hard to earn more in tips.

Advertisement

He argued that people who struggle financially while working in restaurants may not be taking accountability for their spending habits. According to Ryan, some workers focus on spending their money instead of saving it.

He said he would rather clean restaurant bathrooms than struggle to pay his bills. In his view, adopting that mindset could help restaurant workers increase their earnings.

Ryan also said that working hard could allow people to earn enough money to build a financial safety net. He recommended “hustling” until they had $10,000 in their bank accounts, which he said would help them feel more financially secure.

Although the restaurant industry can be lucrative for some workers because of tips, not everyone on TikTok agreed with Ryan’s perspective. Several commenters described difficult experiences with managers, low wages, and toxic workplace environments.

Advertisement

“Except my manager expects me to clean the toilets for my regular wage every shift and will still complain about paying me if it takes time to do,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “UNLESS you work at a slow restaurant/its slow season or if you're a host on federal minimum wage.”

The commenter appeared to be referring to the differences in minimum wage and tipping practices across states. Restaurant workers who do not earn enough in tips may struggle to cover their living expenses.

Some TikTok Users Said Ryan Wasn’t Portraying the Restaurant Industry Accurately

Advertisement

Another commenter argued that finding a well-paying restaurant job can be difficult in the current economy.

“Most people struggle to even find a position in the industry that ACTUALLY either pay well, or is a spot busy enough to make them money,” they wrote.

Others found Ryan’s advice helpful and agreed with parts of his perspective on working in restaurants.

“Might be the best advice he's given. Although no ones paying their servers to clean toilets. That's just wherever he worked. but the saving part is spot on. I saved up 11k in one year and I didn't have to pick up doubles or give up all my weekends,” one commenter wrote.

Advertisement

Another shared advice on how restaurant workers could improve their performance and potentially increase their earnings.

“It is genuinely so easy to be one of the better servers at any restaurant. Don’t come into work under the influence whatsoever, trade cuts to close, don’t stand around and talk on shift, make your complete focus your tables and the money you make and you will see how easy it is to rise through the ranks,” they wrote.

Ryan’s perspective received mixed reactions on TikTok, with some viewers agreeing with his advice and others pointing out the financial and workplace challenges that restaurant workers can face.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify Ryan’s claims about earning potential in the restaurant industry. The details in this article are based on Ryan’s TikTok video and the experiences and opinions shared by commenters.