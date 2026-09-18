‘She’s Not Leaving Because She Doesn’t Love Me’: Man’s Partner of Eight Years Moved Out and Said She Hopes They Reunite in a Year

On Reddit's r/BoyDinnerDiaries, a man posting as u/ViolatedElf_457 described his long-term partner moving out after eight years together and asked whether time apart could help a couple rebuild. Turns out their relationship started when they were in college, and both sought a sense of stability during periods of personal difficulty.

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The now 35-year-old man said his his partner had told him she wanted to move into her own apartment while still hoping that they might get back to each other one day.

The couple allegedly met in 2018 and kept in touch after she moved away after graduating. He says that she then turned up at his house unexpectedly when she was going through a hard time in her life and asked whether she could stay. He agreed, and as a result the two went on to build a life together.

He described their relationship as being based on both love and difficulty. During the years, they faced financial difficulties, lost members of their family, went through changes in their careers, and had to deal with other personal problems. He said that his mother died in 2019 when she was 57, and then within a few months his grandfather and grandmother also died. It was difficult for him to come to terms with those losses, and thus their relationship changed. He said that he was angry, reserved, and hard to get on with, even though he never stopped loving her.

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However, a number of months before the split, his partner told him that she was thinking of leaving. That's when their conversation led him to begin therapy, in which he started to deal with his grief and learned to express his emotions differently. He began to realize that a great deal of his anger was due to sadness and that he wanted to become a healthier partner; he also mentioned that his partner had told him that she saw his efforts.

In the end, though, she chose to move out.

The OP also mentioned that his partner had told him she was not leaving since she no longer loved him; rather, she had hoped that they might spend a year living apart, looking after themselves, and possibly reuniting in the future. As of now, the two of them split their pets between the two houses as they try to get used to their new situation.

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Most of the commenters kept urging him to keep going with therapy and to focus on his personal development, even if the relationship resumes. A commenter noted that the couple had seemed to have spent years "surviving together" due to difficult situations and believed that living apart might help them find out who they are outside of those shared difficulties.

Other people, however, advised not to pause his life while waiting for the possibility of reconciliation. They urged him to revive his friendships and find support outside the relationship. The OP later said that he wanted to keep working on himself no matter what the result would be.

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byu/ViolatedElf_457 from discussion

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Many commenters said their focus was less on whether the couple would reunite and more on urging the poster to continue his personal development.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this post. The details above reflect the account shared in r/BoyDinnerDiaries by u/ViolatedElf_457.