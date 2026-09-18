A Delivery Driver Refused to Test Whether a Stranger’s Dog Would Obey Her Commands — TikTok Is Divided Over Whether She Was Right

In a TikTok posted on September 7, delivery driver Ladii Lanna, who goes by @ladiilanna, told her followers a story about a delivery that took an unexpected turn when she came across a customer's dog. Viewers are divided over whether she made the right call or should have tested the command from a safe distance.

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The video had drawn more than 52,000 likes as of publication, with many commenters backing the driver's decision to leave. Lanna wrote in the caption, "Customers say the wildest stuff ever! I can't make it up."

Lanna said she called ahead before delivering a package to a customer's house to ask that their dog be brought insid. At first, she spoke to the woman's husband, who said that they were not at home, and instead of arranging for someone to get the dog, he suggested that Lanna yell through the window.

Apparently, if the delivery driver shouted, "Max, go in your kennel," the dog would go inside and wouldn't disturb her.

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Lanna said she was taken aback by the suggestion. The wife then picked up the phone and repeated the same instructions her husband had given, telling Lanna to ask Max to "go lay down" and that the dog would obey.

The driver replied, "Okay, yeah," and ended the call. She then left a note that the packages could not be delivered due to the unsafe dog situation and left. “Don’t play with me,” she said in the video.

In the comments section, viewers said they found the situation funny but were also curious about whether Max would actually obey. Some said they would have tried the command to see what happened, while still not physically approaching the dog: "I would've tried it. But I would've still driven off." Others joked that Max might only listen to his owners but not necessarily obey a stranger.

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Another added, “Protect yourself. Don’t test that theory.”

TikTok users discuss the dog story.

The video also caused delivery people and pet owners to give accounts of their own experiences. Several commenters shared their own experiences with dogs or other animals during deliveries, including customers who had asked them to approach pets.

Others said that they had been bitten or frightened by dogs when carrying out deliveries. Very few viewers said that they would have used the command from a safe distance or from within their vehicles.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on TikTok by @ladiilanna.