Man Told His Girlfriend He Was About 10 Years Older Than Her — She Discovered the Real Gap Was 25 Years

A post to r/GirlDinnerDiaries describes a woman discovering that a man she had been dating was 25 years older than she originally believed, rather than the 10-year gap she thought existed.

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The poster wrote that he had described himself as a "90s kid," but his LinkedIn showed he had finished graduate school before she was born. She wrote that the two had dated for about a month, talking daily and building a "great chemistry," and that he "still looked young" and took visible care of his body, details she said made the age difference less obvious.

When she confronted him after their last date, having already verified his real age through public records, he admitted lying to her. She described his reaction as "very deer in the headlights." She asked how long he would have let her continue believing the false age, and wrote that "he didn't have an answer."

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According to the post, he told her he lied because he wanted "greater access to younger women," reasoning that most women his actual age would not be interested in him, and that he wants children. He has only dated women under 30, though he claimed he does not go younger than 23.

When she asked whether he had lied to other women the same way, he became "cagey and awkward" instead of giving a clear answer. He responded to her reaction by saying, "But I'm still me," a line she said caused her remaining feelings to "just deflate."

Commenters raised both emotional and factual concerns about the story. One challenged his stated reason of wanting children. They wrote, "Lying about his age cuz [sic] he wants kids? His 50 year old sperm is NOT quality. Once men hit 40, sperm quality goes down."

Another commenter reacted to the severity of the story after initially assuming the title was exaggerated. They wrote, "Sometimes I read the title of a post and think, well this isn't so bad, you may be over-reacting. Then I read a story like this and .............gawt-DAM, you're not over-reacting!"

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A different commenter criticized older men lying about their age to date younger women. They wrote, "You ever online date? The amount of men that lie about their age to try and get younger women is so gross. They often use the excuse they want kids, man that ship sailed. It is also so horrible to manipulate women because you feel entitled to a kid."

Another commenter raised concerns about the long-term implications for any future partner who might have children with him. They wrote, "Whatever young woman has his kids, will jump from being a mom to being a caretaker for her senior husband."

This article is based on a post shared in r/GirlDinnerDiaries on Reddit. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described, the man's age or identity, or the medical claims made by commenters. Readers with health questions should consult a qualified medical professional.