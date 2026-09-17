Leilani, who goes by @leilanii_02 on TikTok, tried out a viral trend for her followers, but viewers quickly focused on the pet bird sitting on her shoulder. The trend involves searching “lunch in my city” and visiting the restaurant it suggests. The search led Leilani to Crown Cafe in Dallas, Texas.

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While the food looked delicious, viewers were more interested in her bird, Mango, who stayed on her shoulder throughout much of the video.

The video, which had 91,200 likes and 173 comments at the time of writing, showed Leilani eating her food while Mango hopped around on her shoulder. Although she was focused on creating the video and trying the food, viewers in the comments had something else they wanted to talk about: the bird.

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Leilani chatted with the camera about the Nigerian food she was eating. She said she had tried Nigerian food before and was impressed with the quality of the meal from the restaurant.

She also talked about her dog, who was howling to get into the room and see the destruction the dog had created in the backyard. It was a casual life update, but Mango continued to draw viewers’ attention throughout the video.

Mango spent much of the video hopping around on Leilani’s shoulder. At times, the bird sat still, while at others, it appeared to dance. The bird even pooped on the table while Leilani was filming, but that didn’t stop viewers from focusing on Mango.

TikTok Viewers Were Focused on Mango

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“The little bird bouncing on her head is so silly,” one viewer wrote. Another added, “Mango is cleaning you,” as the bird nestled against Leilani’s neck.

Other commenters said they noticed changes in Mango’s appearance and behavior. “Mango is slowly getting his vibrant colors back,” one user wrote. Another commenter said, “That bird is so thankful to you for saving him from that cage he lived in.”

Some viewers also commented on how happy Mango appeared to be with Leilani. One commenter called attention to the bond between them, while others simply shared how cute they found the bird.

“It’s so cute how clingy Mango is,” one commenter wrote. Another viewer said they loved watching Mango but weren’t sure they could own a bird themselves.

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“The bird is soo cuteee!!! I wouldn't be able to do it, I would be overstimulated aha,” they wrote.

Another bird owner said they noticed a similarity between their own bird and Mango, particularly when it came to playing with earrings.

“I thought my bird was the only one who goes for the earrings he even takes them off from me,” the commenter wrote.

Mango continued to be the main focus of the comments, with viewers sharing their reactions to the bird and his interactions with Leilani.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in @leilanii_02’s TikTok video. The details in this article are based on Leilani’s account of her restaurant visit and the reactions and observations shared by viewers in the comments.