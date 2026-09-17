Babysitter Had to Call the Police on these Inconsiderate Parents

A TikTok video by creator @kelsgordon, which has received 1.5 million views and 869 comments, details her experience babysitting for a couple who allegedly refused to come home at the agreed-upon time. After the parents disregarded her plans to leave, Kels said she contacted the police for help.

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While recording herself doing her makeup, Kels explained that she had been babysitting for families part-time since she was a teenager. She said she had rarely experienced problems with the families she worked for, but one couple gave her a particularly difficult experience.

Kels said the family was new to the area and learned about her babysitting services through word of mouth. The couple eventually contacted her about watching their children that Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m.

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She agreed to the arrangement but said she made it clear that she had another babysitting job at 7:30 p.m. and would need to leave by 7 p.m. sharp.

Kels said she explained to the children’s mother that she had been babysitting for another family for years. She also told her that the children’s father had an important awards show to attend that evening, and she didn’t want to disappoint the family by arriving late.

According to Kels, the mother assured her that she and her husband would be home by 7 p.m. or earlier.

Parents Allegedly Refuse to Come Home, Despite Babysitter’s Other Commitment

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On the day of the babysitting job, Kels said the children behaved well and that everything went smoothly at first.

However, around 6 p.m., the mother texted her to say that she and her husband had run into some friends while out to dinner and would be home late.

Kels said she asked how much later they expected to arrive because she had another family to babysit. The mother reportedly replied, “Hard to say. But, maybe around 1:00 or 2:00 a.m.”

Kels said she initially thought the woman was joking, so she asked again. According to Kels, the mother confirmed that she was serious.

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Kels said she remained professional and reminded the mother that she had another babysitting job at 7:30 p.m. and needed to leave by 7 p.m.

However, according to Kels, the mother dismissed her concerns and replied, “No. You need to stay.” Kels said the mother then told her that the other family would need to make other arrangements because she couldn’t leave her children home alone.

Kels said she suggested several alternatives, including finding another babysitter or asking a neighbor to watch the children temporarily. However, she said the mother rejected each suggestion and insisted that she stay with the children.

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Desperate for a solution, Kels said she called her mother, who advised her to contact the police through the nonemergency line.

Kels followed her mother’s advice and explained the situation to the police. She said two officers arrived at the mother’s home by 7 p.m.

The officers also attempted to call the mother, but she didn’t answer. Kels said they left her a voicemail, which the mother apparently heard because she texted Kels angrily about five minutes later.

According to Kels, the parents arrived home shortly afterward. She said the father immediately asked why she had called the police when she had allegedly told his wife that she was willing to stay until 1 or 2 a.m.

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Kels said this was when she realized that the mother had not been honest with her husband about the babysitting arrangement. Despite the mother’s anger, Kels said she was paid for her services and still made it to her second babysitting job on time.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in @kelsgordon’s TikTok video. The details in this article are based on Kels’ account of the babysitting incident and the reactions shared by viewers in the comments.