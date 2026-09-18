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Woman Says Hinge Date Seemed Like a Perfect Match Until He Stopped Responding: ‘I Gave Him Another Chance’

7:43 PM CDT on September 17, 2026

Woman Says Hinge Date Went Silent After First Date

Woman Says Hinge Date Went Silent After First Date

|Image Credit: @sara_dipasquale_

Sara DuPasquale, whose username on TikTok is sara_dipasquale_, made a video talking about a date she went on after meeting a man on a dating app. At first, everything seemed great. He wanted a long-term partner, which was what Sara was looking for as well. They went on a date that she said went well, but his behavior afterward left her questioning whether she wanted to see him again.

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The video received 3,319 likes and 420 comments. Sara said she enjoyed talking to him and getting to know him. They had similar interests and wanted the same things. She was looking to settle down and start a family, and he said he was too.

It seemed like a good match, or so she thought.

@sara_dipasquale_

Bad Hinge Date Storytime! I love when a man says he’s looking for a life partner because it really makes for good content and something to laugh about later #dating #hinge #datefail #hingedating #single

♬ original sound - Sara DiPasquale
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The date went well, and Sara wanted to see him again. However, after the date, he went radio silent. She tried texting him but didn’t hear back. Eventually, she confronted him about it, and he said the week following their date had been busy. Sara said the same had been true for her, but she still felt he could have sent her a quick text.

Sara gave him another chance, texting him here and there. He eventually asked when she was free to see him again. When she told him, he went silent again.

Trying to plan a second date became difficult. When he finally replied, it was on the one day she had said she was free, nearly a week after she originally texted him. That was the last chance she gave him. She decided she wasn’t going to try to plan another date.

TikTok Was Angry About How Her Date Treated Her

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Sara’s followers had plenty to say about how the man communicated with her.

“Any man that’s into you isn’t going to wait 3-4 days to contact you,” one person wrote. Another added, “I've learned through dating, never give a man a second chance. Best advice was: Men don’t play games, if they wanted to, they would.”

Other commenters speculated that the man may have been hiding something from Sara. “He’s married. Also anyone who has a lot of making up to do after the first date is a red flag,” one person wrote.

Another commenter speculated, “Sounds like he was talking to another girl and double booked. Since he texted so late, it was probably after his date with her and it didn't go well, so he wanted to reel you back in.”

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Someone else wrote, “Technology and dating apps are the playground for narcissists, married men, men in a relationship and players. I’m so turned off by men proving that they are all cut from the same cloth.”

The commenters offered different explanations for the man’s behavior, with several suggesting that his lack of communication was a sign that he was not interested in pursuing another date.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in Sara DuPasquale’s TikTok video. The details in this article are based on Sara’s account of her Hinge date and the reactions and speculation shared by commenters on her video.

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Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

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