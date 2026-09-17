Woman Says Married Women Should Protect Their Money

Money is something many people are taught not to discuss openly. One woman on TikTok is encouraging women to talk about their finances and protect themselves financially within their marriages.

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The creator, who goes by @xshe_breadwins on TikTok, regularly answers questions from her viewers about money and relationships. When a woman asked what she should do after her husband requested a postnuptial agreement 2.5 years into their marriage, the TikToker had some advice: protect yourself financially and seek legal representation.

The video, which has 63,600 likes and 1,626 comments, featured a question from a woman whose husband had asked her to sign a postnup after his business became successful. According to the woman’s question, her husband was also questioning whether she loved him or his money. The couple shares two young children.

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The TikToker viewed the situation as a potential warning sign and advised the woman to prioritize her financial interests.

She said the woman should “put money over men” and explained that the advice is part of a series on her account focused on helping women protect themselves financially in marriage.

The TikToker also advised the woman to contact a lawyer and have legal representation as she navigated the situation.

She suggested that the postnup could have implications beyond the immediate disagreement over money. The TikToker also raised the possibility that the woman’s husband could be considering a divorce, though that was not established by the information provided in the original question.

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She encouraged the woman to make sure she understood her financial position and legal rights before agreeing to anything.

Viewers Share Their Thoughts on the Postnup

The video generated more than 1,000 comments, with viewers offering their own opinions about the husband’s request.

“You were married BEFORE he had this business and now he wants a prenup 2.5 years after? No,” one person commented.

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Another commenter suggested the wife may have contributed indirectly to the success of her husband’s business.

“No way in hell can he prove that she didn't help him make that business. could he have focused on that if she hadn't been supporting him at home? That postnup is going to be at least 50/50 for the current valuation and then at least 30% of profits for every future year babes,” they wrote.

Other commenters speculated that the husband could be considering divorce or hiding money.

“Asking after 2.5 years of marriage? Either his business got more successful and he’s hiding money or he’s thinking about divorce. Or both,” one person wrote.

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Another commenter echoed the TikToker’s recommendation to seek legal advice, writing, “He’s planning to leave. Get a lawyer now.”

The comments largely focused on financial protection and the importance of understanding the legal implications of signing a postnuptial agreement.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances described in the TikTok video or the details of the couple’s marriage and finances. The details in this article are based on the question shared with @xshe_breadwins, the TikToker’s response and the reactions from viewers in the comments.