Waiter Charges Guest for Lemons After She Rejects Lemonade

A TikTok video from content creator @johnnyharlow, which has accumulated just over 1 million views and 1,234 comments, described an encounter he said he had with a restaurant guest who requested extra lemons and sugar with her glass of water. After she continued asking for more lemons, he said he charged her for each one after offering her a free glass of lemonade.

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Jon, who said he worked as a waiter at the restaurant, said the encounter happened around brunch. A guest came in and asked for a glass of water with extra lemon and some sugar. Since those are the basic ingredients for lemonade, Jon said he anticipated that she might eventually want more.

Nevertheless, he said he brought her exactly what she requested. Almost immediately, the guest told him, “I think I'm gonna need some more lemon and probably some more sugar.”

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Instead of continuing to bring additional garnishes, Jon said he asked whether she would like a glass of lemonade. The guest declined, saying, “I don't want a lemonade.”

Jon then said he offered to give her the lemonade for free.

Guest Rejects Free Lemonade and Is Charged for Extra Lemons

According to Jon, the guest took issue with the offer and asked him, “Don't you think I can afford a lemonade?” Jon said he ultimately brought her more lemons as she requested. However, he also charged her 25 cents for each individual lemon.

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When the guest received her bill, she questioned Jon about the additional charges. He said he explained that they were for the extra lemon garnishes she had requested for her water.

Jon said the guest then denied asking for the additional lemons, despite his account that she had repeatedly requested them.

He concluded the video by saying the total cost of the extra garnishes ended up being more than the price of a glass of lemonade.

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The video prompted other service workers to share their own experiences with customers requesting extra lemons, while other commenters explained why they prefer adding lemons to their water instead of ordering lemonade.

One commenter wrote, “I had a woman request a plate of lemons and I thought she was trying to make her own lemonade… She was dipping the wedges in a pile of sugar and eating them like orange slices.”

Another commenter said they worked at a restaurant that charged 50 cents for a single additional lemon slice.

“Worked at a country club where this happened daily! They added a part on the menu that stated ‘Each water serving comes with one (1) lemon slice. An additional slice (1) may be given upon request. Each additional will be $0.50.’ It stopped almost the next day,” they wrote.

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A separate commenter offered a different explanation for why someone might prefer ordering lemon and sugar with water instead of an actual lemonade.

“DIY lemonade might be better than fountain syrup lemonade. I don't see the problem. Maybe she wants less sweet lemonade,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in @johnnyharlow’s TikTok video. The details in this article are based on Jon’s account of the restaurant interaction and the experiences and reactions shared by commenters on his video.