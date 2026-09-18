Woman Says Boyfriend Faked His Entire College Experience

TikTok content creator @gabriela.garbato shared in a video, which has garnered close to 975,000 views and 1,474 comments, the story of how her boyfriend lied about his entire college experience to everyone in his life, including her.

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Gabriela said she had been skeptical about her boyfriend’s claim that he was enrolled as a pre-med student at the University of Florida. He struggled to answer certain questions about his classes, particularly because Gabriela was also a pre-med student and was familiar with the courses and professors.

Unable to understand why he would lie about being a college student, Gabriela said she convinced herself that he was telling the truth. However, as time went on, she said cracks began to appear in his story.

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According to Gabriela, her boyfriend researched the classes that pre-med students typically take, which allowed him to appear knowledgeable about certain subjects.

However, when she asked him for the name of his biochemistry professor, he couldn’t answer. Gabriela said she knew there was only one professor for the class, which made her more suspicious.

She then searched for his name in the university’s student directory and said she couldn’t find him. According to Gabriela, this indicated that he had never enrolled at the university.

Seeking answers, Gabriela called him and said, “You didn't go to Florida. You didn't go to UF.”

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That was when, according to Gabriela, her boyfriend admitted to lying about his college experience.

She said the most disturbing part wasn’t simply that he had lied about attending college, but the effort he had allegedly put into making the story believable. This included faking assignments, creating a class schedule and studying for pre-med classes.

“We fake studied together,” Gabriela said. “He was studying for nothing!”

Gabriela Says Her Boyfriend Also Made Up His GPA and a Bowling Scholarship

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Gabriela continued, "This is my favorite part. I asked him what his GPA was. . . I told him my GPA first. Conveniently the GPA he made up was 0.1 point better than my GPA." She said he confessed to making up the GPA just to one-up her, literally!

Gabriela said her boyfriend admitted to making up the GPA to one-up her. She also said he claimed to have attended Midland University in Nebraska on a bowling scholarship. However, according to Gabriela, he admitted that he had actually attended Santa Fe Community College for two years before dropping out.

After Gabriela confronted him about his claims, she said he confessed to his family and friends as well. She said he eventually thanked her for exposing the secret because he could now live his life honestly.

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Gabriela said she still loved her boyfriend but knew she needed to end the relationship because of how easily he had lied to her and the people in his life.

Viewers discussed the amount of effort he allegedly put into maintaining the story. Some commenters also speculated that he may have felt intimidated by Gabriela or viewed their relationship as a competition.

One commenter wrote, "It’s kinda crazy how I’ve heard so many people who fake going to school to their friends and family… like what you going to do on graduation day?"

Another commenter highlighted how hard it must be to upkeep a fake life. They wrote, "Pathological liars are so insane like all the work they do to maintain the lie they could’ve just actually done the thing they’re lying about."

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A separate commenter said he was intimidated by Gabriela. They wrote, "He def was intimidated by you and couldn’t stand the fact that his gf was doing better than him."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in @gabriela.garbato’s TikTok video. The details in this article are based on Gabriela’s account of her relationship and the reactions and speculation shared by commenters on her video.