A Woman Came Home Early From a Work Trip and Found Her Sister and Her Boyfriend Living in Her Apartment — She Told Them to Leave at 11 PM

A post to r/AITApod asks whether the poster was wrong to make her younger sister and her sister's boyfriend leave her apartment at 11 p.m. after finding them staying there without permission. The post had gathered over 6,600 upvotes and 1,100 comments at the time of writing.

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The 29-year-old wrote that she travels for work about two weeks each month and had given her 24-year-old sister the keypad code "to water my plants and grab my mail" while away. She wrote that a neighbor saw her sister and a man "carrying bags up on a Saturday," and when she asked about it, her sister said "she'd just brought her boyfriend along to water the plants."

The original poster wrote that she told her sister the code was only for the plants and the mail, to which her sister responded "obviously," a reaction the poster that made her feel "like I was being weird for even asking."

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Her meetings ended a day early last week, so she flew home Thursday night instead of Friday as planned.

She arrived around 11 p.m. to find the television on, her sister's boyfriend "stretched out" on the couch, and her sister in the kitchen wearing one of her hoodies. Their bags were in her bedroom and it was clear the couple had been sleeping in her bed.

According to the post, her sister said, "You weren't supposed to be back until tomorrow," before admitting the couple had been staying at the apartment most weekends the poster was traveling. She wrote that her sister still lives with their parents and her boyfriend has three roommates.

The Redditor told them to leave immediately. When her sister asked if they could stay until morning, the poster said no, explaining she had been traveling since 6 a.m. and wanted her own bed with clean sheets. The couple left by 11:30 p.m. for what she said was a 45-minute drive to the boyfriend's place, and then she changed the keypad code the next morning.

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The following day, her sister texted accusing the poster of humiliating her in front of her boyfriend and treating her "like some stranger who broke in." The sister had not responded to the poster's messages since.

Commenters largely sided with the poster. One argued the sister brought the embarrassment on herself. They wrote, "She took advantage of you and knew she was in the wrong. She humiliated herself in front of her boyfriend."

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Another rejected the idea that the poster's reaction resulted in the humiliation. They wrote, "OP didn't humiliate anybody. Getting caught doing something shady is not the same as being humiliated. honestly the audacity to be mad after getting caught sleeping in someone else's bed is insane."

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A different commenter referenced a well-known story to describe the sister's behavior. They wrote, "Especially since you know that they for sure did more than sleep in that bed. And she was wearing her sister's hoodie! She's a modern day Goldilocks, and everything of her sisters is 'just right!'"

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this post, including the identities of those involved. The sister's account of events was not available. The details above reflect the original poster's account as shared on r/AITApod.