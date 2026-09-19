A TikToker Says You Can Always Spot the Coworker With No Life Outside Work — Viewers Agree

A TikTok creator has sparked a workplace debate by calling out coworkers who seem to live at the office. Meray (@luv.merayy) shared the observation in a short TikTok about office dynamics. She said she could always identify coworkers with little life outside work.

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Her delivery struck a chord, turning a familiar workplace observation into a wider conversation. At the time of publication, her video had drawn over 799,000 likes and 4,049 comments.

TikToker’s Take on Coworkers Who Never Leave Work

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Meray kept her message simple and avoided naming specific coworkers. She said she had noticed the same pattern across multiple jobs. “You can always tell which coworker has no life outside of work,” she said. She ended the observation with, “No shade,” giving the comment a playful edge.

Her viewers quickly connected the observation with their own workplace experiences. One viewer joked, “Walk into work just to show off their no work clothes.” The comment appeared to target coworkers who spend unusually long hours at work. Several users also questioned why some colleagues treat workplaces like social clubs.

A second viewer raised a different workplace frustration involving money and transportation. “Why do they make fun of you when you have car problems?” they asked. They also questioned why coworkers mock people who do not own cars. Their comment connected employment with the goal of earning money for everyday expenses.

One more user admitted they fit Meray’s description but added an important qualification. “Me! I have no life outside of work! But I also keep to myself at work!” they wrote. Their response distinguished between having a limited social life and actively seeking attention at work.

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Other viewers focused on employees who stay long after their shifts end. One commenter asked, “Staying after their work hours just to talk….like what are we doing?” A separate user described coworkers arriving hours early or visiting on days off. “I’m not even coming near my work on my day off,” they wrote.

The comments also highlighted different ways people define work-life balance. Some viewers criticized excessive workplace socializing, while others described themselves as private workers. Meray’s original post did not attack people who lack active social lives. Instead, she focused on how workplace habits can reveal where someone spends their time.

Viewers recognized early arrivals, late departures and constant workplace conversations. Others reminded everyone that personal circumstances can shape someone’s relationship with work. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the viewers’ personal experiences shared in the comments.