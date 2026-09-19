‘This Is Far More Than Mildly Infuriating’: Traveler’s 17-Hour Flight Next to a Sick Passenger Draws Sympathy

A Reddit user described an uncomfortable 17-hour flight after sitting beside a visibly sick passenger. The user posted the experience on r/mildlyinfuriating while visiting their grandfather in Asia. They said the passenger coughed throughout the flight and never wore a mask.

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The traveler later developed a sore throat and cough during the trip. The post had drawn over 6,400 upvotes and 781 comments as of publication.

Traveler Says Sick Seatmate Coughed For 17 Hours

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The Reddit post described several habits that frustrated the traveler. The passenger reportedly blew his nose into the same towel he kept against his leg. The traveler also said the passenger's arms repeatedly crossed into their seating space.

They said he rubbed his nose and then touched the shared armrest.

The traveler said the situation felt especially stressful because they planned to visit an older family member. The Reddit user said their grandfather had a weakened immune system. They worried about carrying an illness into their grandfather’s home. The traveler also said the flight consumed much of their vacation.

Reddit Users Debate How to Handle a Sick Seatmate

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The post quickly drew criticism toward the passenger’s behavior. One commenter wrote, “This is far more than mildly infuriating.” A second user asked whether the traveler wore an N95 mask during the flight. One more person suggested asking the flight attendant about moving seats.

Other Reddit users focused on precautions rather than the passenger. One user wrote, “Always mask on a plane.” Another commenter recommended carrying an N95 mask whenever flying. A second comment urged the traveler to wear one while visiting their grandfather. One user also suggested asking the flight crew about another seat.

The discussion also included people sharing similar experiences. One Reddit user described sitting beside a coughing passenger during a flight. They said later testing showed latent tuberculosis, but they did not establish a connection. Another commenter recalled getting sick after sitting beside someone during a flight.

Some users suggested cleaning the seat area before settling in. One commenter wrote, “You need to wipe down your entire surface with wipes.” Another user said they sanitize their seat area during flights. They mentioned wiping the armrests, seatbelt and touchscreen. A different commenter said they carry hand sanitizer and masks during every trip.

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Some commenters also questioned why the original poster didn't speak up sooner. One user asked, “Did you speak up at all?” Another commenter questioned why the traveler did not ask the passenger to cover his cough. A different user suggested asking the flight attendant for help. Some users also encouraged the traveler to focus on seeing their grandfather.

Several commenters shared their own mask habits after reading the post. One user said they always bring an N95 mask when traveling. Another wrote that they started masking after getting sick during previous flights. A third user described sitting beside a sick passenger who wore a mask. They said the passenger also cleaned his hands before eating.

The discussion generally fell into two camps: frustration with the passenger's behavior, and practical advice for handling similar situations. The original poster said they already felt sick after the flight. However, the post did not establish that the seatmate caused the illness.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the Reddit post. The details above reflect the original poster’s account and Reddit comments. The post did not provide medical evidence connecting the passenger with the traveler’s illness. Reddit users offered personal experiences and advice rather than confirmed medical conclusions.