A Reddit post shared on r/AmItheKaren described a woman’s battle with a neighbor over a parking spot she pays for at her apartment complex. The neighbor’s truck had been occupying her spot for months, despite her notifying him several times that he needed to use his own parking space. After numerous attempts to get him to stop, she eventually called a tow truck company and had his truck towed.

Featured Video

The writer began by explaining that the apartment complex where she lives offers tenants assigned parking spots for an additional monthly fee. She confirmed that she had been paying for her own spot, No. 14.

However, for the past couple of months, a neighbor who also lives in the apartment complex had been occupying her spot with his large truck. She said her initial thought was that it was an honest mistake, so instead of confronting him directly, she left a handwritten note on his windshield informing him that he was in the wrong space and kindly asking him to park in his own spot.

Advertisement

But her indirect approach was ineffective.

She eventually confronted him about it. Although he acknowledged the mistake and apologized, she said he continued parking in the same space a few days later.

Her next course of action was to email the apartment complex’s head office to explain what had been happening. In response, management sent a reminder to all residents, but that also failed to resolve the issue.

After Ignoring Multiple Warnings, Neighbor’s Truck Gets Towed From Her Parking Spot

Advertisement

The final straw came when the tenant arrived home late from work one night and found the same truck parked in spot No. 14. She said she was forced to park a couple of blocks away.

She then called the towing company and had the truck removed from her parking spot and the premises.

The following morning, she said the neighbor came banging on her door, calling her a “psycho Karen” and demanding that she reimburse him the $250 he had spent retrieving his truck from the tow yard.

Advertisement

According to the tenant, the neighbor argued that she should have notified him before having his truck towed. However, she said she had already tried to resolve the issue politely four different times, only to be ignored.

Reactions to her post largely supported her decision to have the truck towed. Some commenters said they had been in similar situations and had taken the same action.

“If that makes you a Karen then so am I. I did this same thing more than once when people parked in the a spot I paid for. I had gone the same route of notes and talking to the person when I could. Management told me to call the number on the sign that says you will be towed that ironically was right above my car,” one person wrote.

Another commenter agreed, saying that the neighbor should not have felt entitled to use a parking spot that someone else was paying for.

Advertisement

“Absolutely NTA. I’m so tired of people acting entitled to things you pay for! He was given ample warnings. He can kick rocks and also dude need to learn what a KAREN actually is,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the Reddit post. The details in this article are based solely on the original poster’s account of the parking dispute and the reactions shared by Redditors in the comments.