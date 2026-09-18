Man Wonders How Amazon Delivers Packages in Less Than a Day

Carter, who goes by @carterpc on TikTok, recently ordered a pair of headphones from Amazon. While the company is known for fast delivery, he was caught off guard when he saw how quickly his order was expected to arrive.

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Carter said he was expecting next-day or overnight shipping. Instead, Amazon indicated that his headphones could be delivered less than an hour after he placed the order.

The video received 222,100 likes and 1,223 comments at the time of writing, prompting viewers to discuss how Amazon can fulfill orders so quickly. Carter wondered how the company was able to pull it off. He questioned how much time Amazon could save during the packing process to get an order on the road so quickly and how delivery drivers were able to get packages to customers in such a short amount of time.

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He asked Amazon workers and delivery drivers to share their experiences in the comments. Carter said he was fascinated by the efficiency involved but wondered whether there was more happening behind the scenes.

Amazon workers responded to his questions and explained how the delivery process can work.

Amazon Workers Explain How Packages Can Arrive So Quickly

“I'm an Amazon Flex driver. We are the ones that deliver same day/next day packages out of our own vehicles. Ask whatever questions you want,” one Amazon worker commented.

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Other users took the worker up on the offer and asked about the routes that allow drivers to deliver packages so quickly.

“The routes are anywhere from 3-5 hours long depending on what we agreed to deliver it for with Amazon since we are private contractors,” the worker replied.

Other commenters suggested that Carter’s proximity to an Amazon facility could explain the fast delivery. “You probably live within a 20 minute drive from a major Amazon warehouse. That’s the only way this is possible,” one person wrote.

Another commenter who said they worked at a delivery station responded, “I work in a delivery station and it’s 100% possible.”

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One commenter offered a different explanation for how Amazon can anticipate customer orders.

“They use algorithms and stuff to know what you want to order before you do and have it already at the closest warehouse just waiting for you to order it,” they wrote.

Another person who said they had previously delivered for Amazon explained why a Flex driver could potentially be responsible for the delivery.

“I did Amazon delivery I can confirm that most likely it’s not a driver who works for a DSP that would be delivering it and would most likely be someone who is a flex driver who delivers out of their own vehicle and on their own schedule,” they wrote.

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The comments prompted a broader discussion about Amazon’s delivery system, with some users praising the company’s speed while others shared frustrations with their experiences.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the specific delivery process described by the commenters. The details in this article are based on @carterpc’s TikTok video and the explanations and experiences shared by commenters on his post.