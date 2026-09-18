A TikTok video by content creator @ladyaguilera2.0, which amassed 1 million views and 225 comments, detailed how she landed her first journalism job in a male-dominated field despite having no experience. She attributed her unexpected success to “blind delusion” and an unshakable belief in her abilities.

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The content creator, whose real name is Taylor Nicole, began by saying she was still in college when she applied for her first journalism job at a newspaper company. The only issue was that she had applied for a sports editor position despite having no experience in the field. At the time, she said she lacked even a basic understanding of how certain sports were played.

Nevertheless, after applying, Taylor received a call inviting her to an interview. She said she immediately began studying the basic rules of popular sports so she wouldn’t be completely ignorant during the interview.

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When she arrived at the waiting area, Taylor said the other applicants were discussing highlights from a recent football game. They were all men, which made her even more aware of the competitive nature of the position.

Taylor then realized that the interviewer may have mistaken her for a man because her name is unisex. One of the male candidates, who appeared to have extensive sports knowledge, went in for his interview and came out feeling confident that he had secured the position.

At that point, Taylor said she felt like she had nothing to lose.

Taylor Was Honest About Her Lack of Sports Knowledge During the Interview

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Taylor said when she was called to the interviewer's office, it was clear that he was surprised to see a woman standing before him. He said in a confused tone, "Taylor?" But despite his noticeable bewilderment, Taylor said she smiled confidently and proceeded with the interview.

She said the interviewer first asked her basic journalism questions, which she answered confidently. He then asked her a more detailed question about an athlete’s statistics, and she had no idea how to answer.

Taylor said she knew she had two options: lie and pretend to know the answer or be honest about her lack of sports knowledge.

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She chose to be honest. However, she also highlighted her other strengths, including her love of writing and her ability to learn quickly.

Unexpectedly, Taylor said the interviewer then asked her to provide a writing sample. After reading it, he nodded in approval.

He then told her, “I like that you were honest with me. . . A lot of people come in here. . . They try to show me their knowledge of sports. You came in here honest.”

Taylor said the interviewer appreciated her honesty and humility and ultimately considered her one of the top applicants for the position.

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Many commenters applauded Taylor for using her authenticity to make a positive impression during the interview. Others shared their own experiences of landing jobs despite having limited knowledge of the industries they were entering.

One commenter wrote, "You KILLED it - a Masterclass in how to get a job by being your authentic best self, showing your potential."

A separate commenter said they experienced a similar thing after applying for a car company position. They wrote, "I got a job working at a car company with zero car knowledge. Worked there for nearly two years, still barely know anything about cars."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in @ladyaguilera2.0’s TikTok video. The details in this article are based on Taylor Nicole’s account of her job interview and the reactions shared by commenters on her video.