‘You Met Satan Today, My Friend’: Chef With 30 Years of Experience Got a Burger Order Cooked Seven Seconds Per Side

A chef’s unusual burger order sparked a heated discussion on Reddit after a customer requested almost completely raw ground beef. The chef shared the experience on r/KitchenConfidential after 30 years in the industry. Their post included a photo of a burger with barely cooked ground beef, cold cheese, and fries.

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The customer reportedly requested only seven seconds of cooking per side. As of publication, the post had drawn more than 12,000 upvotes and 1,167 comments.

Customer requests seven-second burger

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The chef explained that a woman visited the restaurant and asked to speak with the cook. She then requested a burger cooked for seven seconds on each side. The chef asked whether she really wanted that preparation. She confirmed the request and asked for the meat as raw as possible.

The customer also told the chef she believed raw meat offered a healthier option. The chef disagreed and explained the potential risks of undercooked ground beef. Still, the chef prepared the burger according to her request. The resulting photo quickly became the focus of Reddit’s reaction.

One user wrote, “This is so wrong.” Another commenter shared their own experience with raw ground beef. They said they once worked with someone who ate raw ground beef while cooking. The discussion quickly shifted from personal taste toward food safety concerns.

Reddit Users Debate the Burger

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A second user argued that restaurants should refuse requests like this. They wrote, “I cannot believe any chef worth their salt let that out of a kitchen.” Another commenter focused on potential legal consequences for restaurants. They wrote, “Depending on where you live serving this could be illegal.”

Some commenters noted that certain jurisdictions allow restaurants to serve raw animal protein with appropriate warnings. One commenter explained that certain jurisdictions allow restaurants to serve raw animal protein. The user also noted that restaurants can warn customers about potential risks. However, several users still questioned whether the chef should have accepted this particular order.

The conversation also included people who regularly eat raw or barely cooked meat. One commenter said they enjoy steak blue, tartare and carpaccio. They explained that intact steak differs from ground meat because grinding introduces more surface area. Another user mentioned German mettbrötchen, which features raw minced pork served on bread.

The Photo Became Reddit’s Main Attraction

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The burger itself generated plenty of jokes across the thread. One commenter wrote, “Presentation man. You gotta drop the cheese on the flat top for a beat.” The original poster replied that the customer specifically wanted the cheese cold. The poster also said the bread only received warming rather than full toasting.

Another user joked, “You met Satan today, my friend.” Someone else called the order “Sysco’s finest tartar.” The comments showed how quickly the strange-looking burger became a source of culinary jokes.

The chef later clarified that they checked the relevant food code before serving the burger. They also said the restaurant could legally fulfill the request. However, the screenshots alone cannot establish the applicable local regulations. The discussion therefore remained centered on whether the order made sense.

The post ultimately exposed a sharp divide between customer choice and kitchen responsibility. Some users defended unusual food preferences when restaurants follow applicable rules. Others argued that raw ground beef crosses a line that chefs should not accommodate. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the restaurant’s location or applicable food regulations.