‘This Could Be You’: Women Share the Worst Things They’ve Found on a Partner’s Phone

A TikTok video by user @lily.girltea shows her urging people to share the 'worst thing' they had found on their partner's phone. The July 24 video has some shocking revelations about relationships and a few rather pleasant stories in its comments section.

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The post's text overlay itself encouraged people to go beyond typical arguments and describe the "most unhinged" thing they had come across on their boyfriend's phone. In other words, not something as simple as liking another person's photo.

With over 43,000 comments, viewers get to see many women's accounts of infidelity, secret conversations, financial issues, and disturbing messages. The response that was liked most was from a user who said her ex had sent another woman an intimate recording of them together, along with the message, "this could be [you]."

Another was that she had found out that her ex-boyfriend had posted her private pictures in a work group chat, of all places.

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In some of the comments, women said they had findings concerning other women. One woman said she found a video of her boyfriend with another woman, dated the same day she had given birth to their daughter.

Another claimed that she had found out that her boyfriend had been messaging over ten women who had the same first name.

Another mentioned that they found evidence of possible affairs in weird places. One discovered her partner was regularly communicating with another woman via Cash App by making small payments back and forth and using the notes on the transactions to communicate. One user also came across a period-tracking app on her boyfriend's phone that had been recording multiple women's menstrual cycles.

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Financial decisions also kept coming up. One commenter said that her partner was paying for OnlyFans even though the couple could barely afford food. Another said that she had found messages in which her boyfriend offered to take another woman shopping while telling her and their children that they needed to save money.

TikTok Users Share What They Found on Their Boyfriends' Phones.

The comments weren't all sad, though. One woman mentioned that, when she went through her now-husband's phone, she came across a detailed list of gift ideas, clothing and shoe sizes, favourite restaurants and musical artists. She believed that she had found this out because he had been keeping a record of the things she liked.

A different commenter observed that the worst thing her boyfriend had done was to get some food without her!