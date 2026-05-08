“Can’t Believe”: TikToker Shares Story of First Date in a Year That Shifted After Her Date Revealed She Was Pregnant

The TikToker @whits_tiks had been out of the dating world for a year. The setup was simple: she and a woman she called Rebecca had been connected on social media for a while. They lived in different cities and eventually met.

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The paths crossed, a date was arranged in Rebecca's city, at a dive bar Rebecca herself suggested.

Rebecca ordered water. She did not drink, which stood out given the dive bar setting.

The conversation did not flow. Nobody did anything wrong; there was just no connection between them. After a long travel day and a date going nowhere, she called it. She said she was tired and headed out. She offered to walk Rebecca to her car.

Somewhere along that walk, Rebecca went "cinematic silence", as the TikToker described it. Then Rebecca stopped and said she needed to say something. Something that would determine whether they ever saw each other again. She told her to sit down. They found a ledge on the sidewalk and settled themselves.

Rebecca was five months pregnant. The father was the man she and her ex-girlfriend had been in a throuple with.

But that wasn't the end of it, as the TikToker continued in a second video.

"I can't believe I'm, like, saying these words," the TikToker said in part two.

This was her first date since ending a serious relationship with someone she had planned to marry. She didn't want to be back out there. She was doing it anyhow, giving it a shot, and the first try almost sent her into a spiral.

The TikToker switched out of dating mode and into something more humane. She told Rebecca that motherhood was something she clearly wanted, that you never know when another shot at it comes, and that she fully supported her. Then they parted ways with a vague "let me know if you want to hang out."

She advised her viewers to let people know as soon as possible if you are dating while pregnant. She mentioned that Rebecca had put in a lot of effort to go out on this date. Exhaustion during pregnancy is a serious condition. They could've completely avoided the sidewalk.

She turned it outward at the end. "For anyone who's feeling like, why do I always get the crazy dates?" she said. "You're not alone."

Her comment section was filled with anecdotes, with one viewer writing, "It's bad out here. I went on a date and she ended up telling me her boyfriend was looking for a third." Another wrote, "I couldn't tell whether the suspenseful music was in my head or on the video."

It was not a bad person nor a bad date. It was just, as she said, movie-storyline crazy on the first attempt back