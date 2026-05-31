“Why Do Y’all Keep Bringing Up the Obamas?”: Post Comparing Melania Trump and Michelle Obama Sparked Fast Backlash on X

Brilyn Hollyhand, a 19-year-old conservative commentator and podcast host from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, shared a clip on his X account with a caption that praised Melania and took a shot at former First Lady Michelle Obama. Replies came fast, and most of them pushed back.

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The clip Hollyhand reposted came from Melania's January 29, 2026, interview on Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria," conducted by Maria Bartiromo. Discussing her husband's priorities, Melania said, "He would like to have a country that all of the people can walk down the street and not to be harassed or murdered or women r---- [sic]."

She also linked public safety to border policy, stating, "A few years ago, so many criminals came over the border, and he closed the border now, a while back already, and we need to take care of our citizens."

First Lady Melania Trump: “What [my husband] wants is for everyone to be able to walk down the street without being harassed or killed, and for women not to be assaulted.”



Michelle wishes she was as great a First Lady as Melania. Now we just need to deport all illegals! pic.twitter.com/Gr69lBzLeA — Brilyn Hollyhand (@BrilynHollyhand) May 26, 2026

In his X post, Hollyhand shared a transcription of Melania's remarks and added that Michelle Obama "wishes she was as great a First Lady as Melania" — he also called for the deportation of undocumented immigrants in the same post.

Most of the replies to the post rejected both claims. "Lol, Melania is probably the last thing on anyone's mind, especially Michelle. You people are brain-dead," one user wrote.

Another responded directly to the comparison: "Why do y'all keep bringing up the Obamas? And is there a reason you skipped bringing up the last president's First Lady? Seems you keep attacking the African American one for some reason."

A third commenter defended Michelle Obama on the grounds of education and record: "Michelle is so above Melania educationally, class-wise, politically savvy, speech delivery, speech scripting. Melania plagiarized one of Michelle's speeches."

The comment refers to the 2016 Republican National Convention, where portions of Melania Trump's speech were found to closely mirror a 2008 Democratic National Convention speech delivered by Michelle Obama. A Trump campaign staffer later took responsibility for the error.

Some commenters raised the name of Jeffrey Epstein in response to Melania's remarks about women's safety. Several others questioned the credibility of the statement given President Trump's prior association with Epstein.

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byu/RockyLovesEmily05 from discussion

inwhowatchesthewatchmen

Trump and Epstein were acquainted socially for years. Trump has stated he had a falling out with Epstein "a long time ago" and has denied wrongdoing.

No verified connection between Melania Trump and Epstein has been established.

The thread remained active as of writing — with Hollyhand having not responded to any of the critical replies.