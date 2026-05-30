Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

Meme Asking if Women’s Equality Means Men Can Hit Them Back Goes Viral on Reddit — the Thread Became a Debate About How Boys Are Raised

5:52 PM CDT on May 30, 2026

Meme mocking women’s equality rights analyzed by Reddit

Meme mocking women’s equality rights analyzed by Reddit

|Image credits/Referenced from: Reddit/Important-Cry4782 and Pexels/Julia Larson

A meme posted to r/CuratedTumblr depicting a man responding to the phrase "Women are equal" by asking "Does this mean I can punch you?" has sparked a lengthy debate in the thread. Commenters are setting aside the joke and turning to a discussion about how boys and girls are socialized to handle physical conflict.

Featured Video

One commenter reflected on their childhood: "People went out of their way to drill into you that girls were significantly more fragile than boys. If you were being bullied by a boy, you grab a chair and swing. If you were being bullied by a girl, then you tell a trusted adult. Guy on guy violence is treated as just it is what it is. Guy on gal is treated as kicking a puppy."

A second commenter pointed to roughhousing as the root of the confusion: "A boy hitting another boy may not actually be fighting, they could both be having a good time. That's not to say that girls don't roughhouse, but boys tend to do it more often and to a greater magnitude."

The commenter added that this boundary teaches boys they cannot interact with girls the same way they would with other boys.

Others in the thread pushed back on the idea that girls are naturally less physical — one commenter noted that girls raised primarily around brothers tend to be just as physical, suggesting the difference is environmental rather than innate.

For them, it's the society that decides, "It's unladylike to roughhouse with your sisters, unladylike to play aggressive sports, unladylike to do anything that could get you dirty."

"All people said to my parents: you're lucky girls are so calm compared to boys," another commenter recalled.

A third commenter recalled a different kind of childhood: "My ma doesn't care about gender roles, so despite growing up as a girl and having mostly sisters, me and my siblings used to physically fight for fun a lot as kids. Even me and my dad would have play boxing matches. Kids like throwing hands regardless of gender, it's fun."

While the part about women's equality might've started with the recurring issue of gender pay gap, the thread took a life of its own. The discussion is still open, with users justifying whether males should roughhouse with females, or not.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Entertainment

Fan Climbed a Crane During Michael Jackson’s 1996 Seoul Concert — MJ Held Him to His Chest and Finished Earth Song Anyway

May 30, 2026
Culture

IT Manager Found Out Her Coworker Was Being Fired for Discussing Her Raise — She Warned Her and Now Viewers Say She Is Next

May 29, 2026
Culture

Teen Won £4 Million on the Lottery and Said No to His Parents’ Demand for Half — They Called Him Selfish

May 29, 2026
Trending

“Give My Money, Man”: Walmart Customer Filmed a Cashier Who Said His $300 Scratch Card Was Worth $5

May 29, 2026
Culture

TikToker With $20 in Her Bank Account Gave Her Last Hash Brown to a Homeless Man — the Video Has the Internet Divided

May 29, 2026
Trending

“Professional Boundaries”: Female Employees Say Male Boss Refuses to Meet Them Alone Unless Another Man Is Present

May 29, 2026
Advertisement