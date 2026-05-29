TikToker With $20 in Her Bank Account Gave Her Last Hash Brown to a Homeless Man — the Video Has the Internet Divided

A TikToker who goes by @kitkatcutie1111 has gone viral after posting a video about giving one of her two McDonald's hash browns to a homeless man while working since 6 a.m. with just $20 in her bank account.

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"I want you all to take a really good look at my face because this is with the filter on," she said. "I actually look a lot better like this. With the filter off, ready? You see this? This is exhaustion."

She described spotting a homeless man limping near her. She walked over and asked if he was hungry. He said yes. She gave him one of her two hash browns and kept the other for herself.

"I said, it's not much. I need to eat too, but you can have my other hash brown," she said. "I have 37 miles to the tank and I have $20 to my name."

She said she had a personal rule against filming people without their consent, but broke it in this instance because she felt the moment needed to be seen

"If I die, if I become homeless, at the end of the day, I did what's right," she said. "I'm so sick of America. I'm so sick of our government. I'm so sick of the people. I'm so sick of everyone and everything."

Her frustration about financial insecurity was not unique. Data on Gen Z's economic situation supported the broader point she was making. A 2025 survey found Gen Z is the generation most likely to live paycheck to paycheck, with 68.5 percent reporting they do.

A separate Clever Offers survey found 79 percent of Gen Z believe they are priced out of homeownership, and 62 percent worry they never will own a home. More than 1 in 5 said World War III seemed more likely to happen than purchasing a home in the next five years.

Comments on social media were split between empathy and pushback. One user wrote on X, "I wonder if we will ever get to retire. Isn't the future incredibly bleak for people with no savings?"

I wonder if we will ever get to retire. Isn't the future incredibly bleak for people with no savings? — Sephiroth (@RonaldRateLimit) May 28, 2026

Another commenter directed the criticism back at her, writing, "What has she done in her life to be able to move to a better salary tier? It's a capitalist society. In order to prevail you need to learn, work, learn, work."

A third commenter weighed in with generational perspective: "Being born in the 90s is great and annoying. You feel like the middle child. Both older and younger generations just running their mouths all the time. 90s babies doing alright, but y'all kinda trying to do some weird sh*t."

As of publication, @kitkatcutie1111 had not posted a follow-up, but the video continued to draw responses from viewers.