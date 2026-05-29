Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

“Professional Boundaries”: Female Employees Say Male Boss Refuses to Meet Them Alone Unless Another Man Is Present

5:36 AM CDT on May 29, 2026

Boss reportedly won’t be alone with women at work, and Reddit says it crosses a line

Boss reportedly won’t be alone with women at work, and Reddit says it crosses a line

|Representative images via Pexels

Posting on Reddit's r/LegalAdviceUK, a woman detailed how her male boss implemented a policy affecting meetings with female employees. Apparently, he doesn't meet with female employees one-on-one unless there is another man present. Even then, the door of the room they are meeting in remains open. Understandably, people on the platform had a lot to say.

Featured Video

The poster says that this male manager joined the company about three months ago and, since then, has implemented this policy.

According to it, only female employees have to arrange appointments with him and also find a male colleague to attend. On the other hand, what women in this company find hard to believe is that male employees have no such obligation and are therefore able to meet with management without the same restrictions. Some employees viewed the policy as gender discrimination. 

Not only did this new policy make the women feel “incredibly [infantilized]”, but it also put them in a tough spot. There are several confidential conversations that one needs to have with their manager, and women are finding it difficult to do that. Also, the men who go in and have a meeting with the boss whenever they want are appearing to have more direct access to management. This, in turn, is affecting overall employee morale. 

Many commenters criticized the policy and even invoked the UK’s Equality Act 2010, which prohibits discrimination based on one's gender. One of the comments also said that they had worked on the Equality Act policy, and during that, they noticed that women were facing “materially more burdensome access” to management and leadership compared to their male colleagues. And the situation that this Reddit user describes clearly fits the bill for this comment's point. 

Some commentators, however, were more sensitive to the nuances of this policy and said that the reason this manager has such a rule in place might be due to religious or cultural reasons.  That may have been the case as the poster said that he had not explained the reason behind this decision was other than that he was “uncomfortable being alone with a woman” and that he wanted to keep “professional boundaries” intact. 

HR had, as the poster clarified, concluded that this policy would continue and that there was nothing wrong with it. Many commenters did not like this and brought up the ACAS, or the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service. This is an independent public body that helps with workplace dispute resolution in the UK. 

Many also said that such open-door policies should be equally applied to male and female employees, or else should apply equally to all employees. The main reason is that several confidential issues, as mentioned before, like medical concerns, salaries, or any other internal complaint, can be a difficult subject for a colleague to be unbiased towards.

In this case, maybe HR or some other neutral third person can come in instead of people that these women already work with and may not want to share personal problems in front of. 

As of the time of writing, this Reddit post has been locked, and new comments cannot be posted.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Culture

TikToker With $20 in Her Bank Account Gave Her Last Hash Brown to a Homeless Man — the Video Has the Internet Divided

May 29, 2026
Culture

Owner Barely Reacted While Her Muzzled Dog Lunged at a Man in an Elevator — X Cannot Agree on Blame

May 29, 2026
Entertainment

Morena Baccarin Made Her TikTok Debut Answering FAQs — Reddit Noticed She Skipped the Most Asked Question

May 28, 2026
Culture

“The Fact That She Tried to Hold Back Her Tears”: Wedding Day Video of a Father’s Last Bite Ritual Has the Internet Sobbing

May 28, 2026
Entertainment

Katy Perry’s Chrome Mask and Six-Finger Glove at the 2026 Met Gala Had X Comparing Her to a Robot — and One Actress Said “Yikes”

May 28, 2026
Culture

“No One Knows What It Is”: Redditor’s Mystery Plastic Object From a Spanish In-Laws’ Home Has Divided the Comment Section

May 28, 2026
Advertisement