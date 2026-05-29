“Give My Money, Man”: Walmart Customer Filmed a Cashier Who Said His $300 Scratch Card Was Worth $5

A video originally posted to YouTube in December 2025 and now circulating on Reddit shows a tense exchange between a Walmart cashier and a customer who says his $300 scratch card win was being underpaid

Featured Video

He walked in saying he had won $300 on a scratch card and wanted to claim his winnings. The exchange did not go as planned.

The Walmart employee said that he only saw a $5 winning when he scanned the scratch card on his employee-only device. To this, the man who had come to cash his prize was confused because the scratch card itself was worth $30. He argued in the video that the winning amount could not be less than the face value of the scratch card itself.

“I am going to show you that this was not my $5,” he said.

But of course, the employee was adamant as well and kept insisting that his register was displaying a different amount than what the customer thought he would be getting. “I am not robbing you”, the cashier said, adding, “I am telling you what the machine is telling me to pay you.” By this point, the customer was angry and demanded that the employee call his team leader and “get that exact same ticket.”

Before the supervisor arrived, the cashier told Darius, “I’m not going to lose my job over this.” But soon enough, another employee can be seen coming in to help scan the scratch card. This employee now says that the winning amount is in fact $300 and that the new scan he did proves the same.

“Thank you. Give my money, man,” Darius says at the end.

Commenters had a lot to say on both Reddit and YouTube. One person took a jab at the fact that the Walmart employee was in a wheelchair and said, “You can tell that Thievin’ Hawking knew exactly what he did.” The comment drew criticism for mocking the employee's physical condition.

A separate commenter said, “Dude tried to pocket it.” Others also said that the customer could possibly contact lottery regulators. Because, as the man is heard saying, “[he] just came to collect [his] money and that's it.”

On YouTube, one person who says they are a body language expert wrote: “He tried to scam you; anyone who says different knows nothing.”

Comment

byu/Conscious-Weight4569 from discussion

inSipsTea

On the other hand, some also seemed to side with the cashier, who they say is working hard.

One commenter who sided with the cashier wrote,, “No one tried to scam you. It was a mistake, and you're too impulsive to be calm and rational and discuss it normally. The fatigue is real (...), but you still acted like a [13-year-old] who thought he was cheated. Normal humans would have calmly explained a mistake was made and politely but firmly [demanded] it be corrected.”

Whether the initial scan discrepancy was intentional or a technical error has not been independently confirmed.