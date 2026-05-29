Owner Barely Reacted While Her Muzzled Dog Lunged at a Man in an Elevator — X Cannot Agree on Blame

A video posted to X shows a muzzled Labrador lunging at a man in an elevator while the owner makes little effort to restrain it.

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The footage appeared to have been recorded inside a residential building's elevator. The dog was muzzled and on a leash, though its owner did not appear to intervene meaningfully.

The woman entered the lift while on a call, dog beside her. One of the two men already inside managed to step out. The other, unable to exit in time, pressed himself against the corner as the Labrador moved toward him aggressively.

Man panics & tries to flee as a dog enters elevator with owner. Owner does nothing despite his clear fear. Basic pet control needed in shared spaces! pic.twitter.com/8mCMR5fsN1 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 28, 2026

The owner pulled the leash, but only slightly, and did not step between the dog and the man. Footage showed the owner appearing to smile at one point as the dog continued to lunge toward the man.

While many criticized the owner for failing to control her dog, others argued the man's reaction had agitated the animal.

"Why is she laughing while her dog is threatening a stranger?" one commenter wrote. "She must be an idiot."

Another commenter pushed back on the man's response, "Dog did nothing until he started being suspicious and idiotic. I have seen this behavior from guard dogs for the people who unnecessarily get afraid or have psychological issues for dogs. Why it did nothing to other person? Why don't people in the comment section use their brain."

A third weighed both sides, "And, she should be responsible. Look at her, she is least bothered. If you are not capable of holding them, stop bringing them. People do fear dogs, be responsible. This sort of responsibility finally blames the dogs."

One commenter asked directly, "Is it ok to kick the dog immediately to save themselves in such situations?" Another called for legal action: "Make a law. If a dog bites someone, the owner has to bear all expenses of medical treatment and vaccination. A hefty fine and strict punishment will eradicate this evil inaction of dog parents."

Several commenters pointed to the muzzle as evidence the man was not at risk of being bitten. There were some others who did not agree, replying that a muzzle prevents biting but does not prevent a large dog from charging, knocking someone over, or cornering them in a closed space.

As of publication, the identities of the individuals in the video and the location of the building had not been confirmed.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events depicted in this video. The footage was shared on X by user @gharkekalesh and is presented here based on what is visible in the clip.