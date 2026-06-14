A video shared on X has drawn attention online after showing police body camera footage of a man accused of leaving an airport restaurant without paying a $130 bill. The footage captures the interaction between officers and the traveler following the incident, prompting discussion among social media users.

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If you've been to an airport lately, you know prices can be high. Grabbing food at one of the restaurants often comes with a hefty bill, which can make some travelers think twice before making a purchase. However, refusing to pay can lead to serious consequences.

In the video, police body camera footage shows what happened when a man allegedly attempted to leave the airport without paying for his food and drinks totaling $130.

A man finished a $130 meal and drinks at an airport restaurant and refused to pay.



He claimed he had already paid with a credit card and insisted staff were wrong. Officers arrived and found no receipt or proof of payment.



He argued loudly, cited his veteran status, showed… pic.twitter.com/SFxDFcjeSI — NOLLY (@omoelerinjare1) June 10, 2026

“He claimed he had already paid with a credit card and insisted staff were wrong. Officers arrived and found no receipt or proof of payment,” reported an account on X. “He argued loudly, cited his veteran status, showed receipts from other bars instead, and repeatedly refused to settle the bill while escalating the confrontation.”

The post continued, “Staff confirmed he had not paid. Despite multiple chances to resolve it peacefully, he continued arguing and resisting cooperation. He was detained by Dallas Fort Worth Airport Police after the prolonged refusal.”

X Users React to Airport Restaurant Dispute and Arrest

In the video, you see the man fight back with police, claiming he did pay the check. He pulls up his bank account information, but when he can’t prove he settled the bill with the restaurant, he fights back. Any chance of settling the dispute peacefully goes out the window. By the end of the video, he is being loaded into a police car.

Many commenters questioned the man's decision-making. Instead of settling the $130 tab, he ended up going to jail and dealing with a felony.

One commenter wrote, “Turned a $130 meal into a free felony appetizer. Airport security: 'Sir, your tab is due… and so is your ride”. They also thought claiming his veteran status was silly. “Classic 'I already paid' with zero proof. Bro turned a $130 tab into a free ride to the station. Veteran or not, rules apply. Pay your bill next time!,” wrote another person.

In the video, the man shows several receipts, with none of them coming from the restaurant he claimed he paid at. One commenter pointed out, “He had receipts for everything except the one thing that mattered.” He couldn’t prove he paid, and eventually, it led to his arrest. “Got money —but I don’t want to pay. Said thieves everywhere,” another user wrote.

The video appears to show signs of possible intoxication, with some users suggested it may have influenced his behavior. An X user mentioned his drunkenness and wondered if he would have been allowed on the plane at all.

The video generated widespread discussion on X, with users weighing in on the man's actions and the police response.