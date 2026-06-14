A guy on Reddit posting in r/mildlyinfuriating is shedding light on just how petty his boss is after he says he was “snubbed a free meal at work” all because he submitted his letter of resignation.

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The Redditor, who goes by u/Lazy-Combination5253, says he handed in his resignation about two weeks prior to his post, which was shared on June 9, 2026, and his last day is June 12. But on June 9, just a few days before he’s slated to leave, the boss decides to treat everyone to lunch, except him.

Now, the Redditor doesn’t suggest he’s leaving due to workplace issues, rather, he’s moving to a new state to take on a “new job that I’m super excited about,” which sounds like a better opportunity than his current role.

While he says his boss “was fine to my face” after he turned in his resignation, he later heard his boss was “upset and bitter that I’m taking a lot of SAP knowledge with me” because “people talk,” and word had gotten back to him about what was said. For context, SAP refers to the enterprise software system used in business operations (SAP), as another Redditor explained in the comments.

So when June 9 rolled around, the boss reportedly decided to buy everyone in the office lunch for their “good performance the last few months,” but he says he was “intentionally left out since my last day is Friday.”

While he admits “free lunch isn’t a big deal” and more of an unexpected surprise for everyone else, it still left him feeling “mildly infuriating to see everyone with their free meals while I eat the last remaining rice cakes in my pantry to prepare for my move.”

Luckily, the situation didn’t end there as some of the guys in the office got together and bought pizza for him and themselves so he wasn’t completely left out of the free lunch moment.

In the comments section, users were quick to point out why the boss may have reacted this way. One commenter explains, "That SAP is highly customizable and employees who understand it can become extremely valuable." Another user said, "Employers often get frustrated because once a person is trained and has acquired significant knowledge, they tend to leave for higher pay."

Still, commenters agreed it wasn’t a great look for the boss to show that kind of pettiness in front of the rest of the office, regardless of how he felt about the resignation.