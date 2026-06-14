A post shared on r/mildlyinfuriating has sparked discussion about a pilot accused of operating flights without the required license. The post details a man who allegedly wasn't properly licensed to fly as a commercial airline captain but still managed to operate more than 900 flights.

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The post, shared by u/WarmAuraGirl, alleges the pilot flew Boeing 767s and 787s for more than 17 years while earning roughly $3 million. The poster expressed frustration about the situation, writing that they get "pulled aside at security for a water bottle" while this guy was allegedly flying planes without the proper credentials.

While the idea of someone flying for nearly two decades without the proper license sounds pretty wild, many users in the comments offered additional context that some felt makes the story "less interesting." Nonetheless, the post has attracted plenty of attention, with many trying to separate fact from fiction.

So, the man in the photo is actually 59-year-old Geoffrey Wall of Barrie, Ontario. According to authorities, Wall had a 27-year aviation career but allegedly spent years flying without the proper license needed for the role. Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich of Peel Regional Police said Wall "has been flying for years misrepresenting himself and his credentials to his employer and regulatory officials using fraudulent licensing documents" (via AP News).

Police said Wall operated more than 900 domestic and international flights, a figure consistent with claims made in the Reddit post.

According to AP News, "Air Canada confirmed that one of its pilots held a valid commercial pilot license, but was promoted to captain without the required airline transport pilot license." Authorities allege Wall operated those flights between 2009 and 2025 before it was discovered he did not hold the required airline transport pilot license. The matter was later brought to Transport Canada's attention.

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Air Canada later explained that safety was not compromised. In a statement shared by AP News, the airline said, "Safety was not compromised by this incident because all pilots at Air Canada undergo mandatory recurrent training every six months to validate their flying competency, including a flight check with a certified Transport Canada check-pilot every 12 months."

The airline added that "appropriate licensing is an essential layer of the airline industry's multilayered approach to safety, so Air Canada takes this matter with utmost seriousness."



The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of the incident. According to reports, Wall is no longer employed by Air Canada, and the airline was later fined by Transport Canada.