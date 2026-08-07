Woman Bangs on Airport Glass Trying to Stop Her Ryanair Flight After Missing Boarding — Internet Focuses on the Person Who Filmed Her

A woman's meltdown at an airport, apparently a Ryanair Passenger, has gone viral on social media, sparking debate about filming. The internet wondered why the person who recorded the incident felt the need to do so when she appeared distressed about missing her plane.

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According to Daily Dot’s findings, the video was sent to the TikTok account @mediaaforyou but has been reshared by multiple accounts across social media, including X. The recording featured a woman on a call who sounded anxious.

She was heard telling the person on the call to “hurry up” and leave the bags. Bystanders around, including airport staff, appeared confused by her behavior. She continued to express her frustration after having allegedly missed a flight.

After learning that she couldn’t board her flight, the woman rushed to the viewing area where she was confronted by staff. The individual recording claimed she was physically assaulting them.

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The footage showed no altercation, though the woman was briefly seen arguing with staff before turning her attention to the planes outside.

@mediaaforyou Ryanair manchester airport thursaday 6th aug 2026 missed the flight to morroco 11am #fyp ♬ original sound - mediaforyou

Next, she banged on the glass and seemingly tried getting the pilot’s attention to stop the plane so she could board it. She repeatedly said, “Hello! You can’t do that, you can’t just leave us and go!”

Her efforts proved futile because not only are windows and glass panels tinted, but the plane was apparently getting ready to take off. An airport employee told her the plane was preparing to depart.

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She later pointed out that there were some people she could see who were still boarding. But the employee mentioned that they were already completing boarding formalities and were hence allowed to board the aircraft.

Disappointed and dejected, the woman turned to a younger girl and got emotional. She expressed her frustrations in an unknown language to the girl while also having a meltdown.

Noticing her distress, the employee suggested she go to customer services to get help. According to the caption shared by the TikTok account, the incident took place at Ryanair Manchester Airport in the UK.

Her reaction stemmed from missing her plane to Morocco at 11:00 AM. However, these details remain unconfirmed.

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The Internet Debates on Filming the Meltdown

The video quickly made its way to X, where recording the very incident sparked outrage. @KieraDiss shared the viral video on their verified X account, which was viewed over 1.8 million times as of publication.

The account mentioned that despite her reaction and the fact that it was indeed a sad ordeal, “rules are rules.” Many agreed with the X user about following rules and respecting regulations. They felt perhaps she could’ve had better time management to get there on time.

Meanwhile, at Manchester Airport.



This Ryanair passenger missed her flight this morning to Morocco and had a 10 minute shrieking fit trying to stop the plane from taking off.



Rules are rules I’m afraid ✈️ pic.twitter.com/jWuxhxPUnn — Kiera Diss (@KieraDiss) August 6, 2026

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However, the majority wondered why her reaction was filmed in the first place, especially her emotional response to the situation. One user pointed out, “There’s a new need to film everyone’s breakdown these days.”

In the TikTok comments, another user asked, “Why pull out your phone and record her instead of showing her some compassion?”

he Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the location of the incident, the identity of the woman, or the details of her missed flight. The article states the incident occurred at Manchester Airport and involved a Ryanair flight to Morocco — both claims come from the @mediaaforyou TikTok caption and have not been confirmed. The details above reflect the videos as shared by @mediaaforyou on TikTok and @KieraDiss on X.