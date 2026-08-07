Thread Asks People to Share Industry Secrets That Could Change How You Spend Money — Some of the Tips Are Worth Knowing

Redditors shared industry secrets from their respective careers so that customers could change the way they spend their money. A question posted to r/AskReddit by @Still-Inactive-804 sparked conversations with several life hacks.

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The Redditor asked people to share a secret from their job industry that customers shouldn’t know, but would completely change the way they spend money. With over 4,500 upvotes as of publication, the comments were filled with different secrets.

A Redditor claiming to have worked in the wedding industry for 16 years dropped the numbers on how much an average wedding in the USA costs: $30,000, according to the user.

They credited the cost to the opulent wedding trend. But what is it?Essentially, the primary aesthetic is regal and historic with a hint of old money.

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From vintage dresses and wine to the destination in a castle (for example). Opulent wedding trends have apparently skyrocketed over the years.

The Redditor claimed it stemmed from the Royal Wedding featuring the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles, now known as King Charles III.

The trend continued with famous celebrity weddings who went for the same vibe. However, realistically, such a wedding is expensive.

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Which is why, this particular individual plans and executes petite weddings that often take place at backyards, small churches, and potluck dinners. According to the Redditor, this is far more affordable than the viral trend.

Want to go to College for Cheap or Free? Redditors Shared Industry Secrets for That, Too!

Another user on Reddit, a Director at a college shared their insights to possibly getting a degree either for free or discounted rates. The answer? Become an employee.

The college employee mentioned that although it’s not everyone’s cup of tea, its a more affordable way. They mentioned that usually, colleges give “massive discounts and a lot of times free education” to college employees.

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The user stated, “Pursue a job at college for 4 years—free degree.” The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claim through university benefit policies or other official sources, though other Redditors said they had encountered similar arrangements.

A user mentioned that a bowler from their team working at a private college was able to secure a free-ride at a good educational institute for both his children.

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byu/Still-Initiative-804 from discussion

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Some parents chimed in on the conversation and claimed they’ve encountered similar situations, paying less than usual. Other responses or rather advice were from those working in Finance.

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They warned people to always read the fine print before signing any bank documents. That’s so that people could be aware of hidden costs, located in the fine print.

A mechanic also suggested car owners to “never” service their vehicles at a chain store with ‘Cheap’ or ‘Quick’ in it’s brand name. That’s because of the quality and overall cost, which is the opposite of cheap.



The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in this thread, including the average wedding cost figure, the college employee tuition benefit, and the mechanic's advice about chain service centers. The details above reflect comments shared in r/AskReddit by u/Still-Inactive-804 and other users.