‘I Don’t Think You’re Ready for That’: Woman Says Her Date Was Swiping on a Dating App for a Wife While Sitting Across From Her

A woman posted about her recent date experience on TikTok, recalling how the man she was out with, was actively using a date app while being seated with her.

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The video was posted by user @nashalantmusic six days ago, captioned, "Wow…. #dating #relationships." The on-screen text read "Dating in 2026...." As of publication, the clip has drawn 9,776 likes, 702 comments and 621 saves.

In the video, the creator recounts a date where her companion stayed glued to his phone throughout the conversation. She says she eventually asked him to be present and put the phone away. To this, her date replied he was "busy," and had to "take care of something very quickly."

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When she pressed him on what could be so urgent, he told her, "I'm looking for my wife." The woman said she was taken aback at his response and asked "Are you married?"

He clarified he meant he was searching for a wife — on a dating app.

The creator said she felt surprised and did not realize how she should react. Then, she said she asked him for the name of the app.

He told her it was Coffee Meets Bagel, but added, "I don't think you should try it out." When she asked why, he said the app was built for people serious about love and marriage, and he didn't think she was ready for "that s---."

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Pressed further on what made him say that, he told her that if she were actually ready for something serious, she would have gotten up and left the moment she found out he was using a dating app mid-date.

The exchange left her speechless, she said, closing out the video without further comment.

Commenters weighed in heavily on both the audacity of the date and the unexpected read on the situation.

One top comment, with 509 likes, read: "I would've walked out, y'all be giving people too many chances." Another user pointed to the same detail: "He ate bc I was like girl why are you still having a conversation and sitting there 🤣🤣" A third commenter appeared to confirm a detail from the story, simply writing, "Coffee meets bagel ✅"

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This account has not been independently verified and reflects the events as shared on this TikTok account.